Influencer Jackie Miller James Transferred to Neuro Rehab Facility Amid Recovery Journey

Watch : Influencer Jackie Miller James Awake After Coma & Reunited With Baby

Jackie Miller James continues to make progress amid her recovery process.

Nearly one month after the social media influencer awoke from the medically induced coma she was placed in after suffering an aneurysm rupture at nine months pregnant, her family is sharing a promising update on her health.

"Jackie has been transferred from intensive care in Southern California to an out-of-state neuro rehab facility where she will be given the best chance at recovery," a recent update posted to her GoFundMe page read. "Immediate family, along with her husband, and newborn baby, have traveled to be with her. They will be heavily involved in her therapy sessions, both as a source of encouragement for Jackie, and also to learn how to help her in the future as she continues to recover outside of rehab."

The family noted that alongside hospital staff and specialists, they are "already beginning to map out her future needs, including outpatient therapies, home modifications, and child care."

"As always, thank you for your continued love, support, and prayers," their note concluded. "We are so grateful for this community and the opportunities it has provided the James Family to become whole again."