Influencer Jackie Miller James Transferred to Neuro Rehab Facility Amid Recovery Journey

Jackie Miller James continues to make progress amid her recovery process.
Nearly one month after the social media influencer awoke from the medically induced coma she was placed in after suffering an aneurysm rupture at nine months pregnant, her family is sharing a promising update on her health.
"Jackie has been transferred from intensive care in Southern California to an out-of-state neuro rehab facility where she will be given the best chance at recovery," a recent update posted to her GoFundMe page read. "Immediate family, along with her husband, and newborn baby, have traveled to be with her. They will be heavily involved in her therapy sessions, both as a source of encouragement for Jackie, and also to learn how to help her in the future as she continues to recover outside of rehab."
The family noted that alongside hospital staff and specialists, they are "already beginning to map out her future needs, including outpatient therapies, home modifications, and child care."
"As always, thank you for your continued love, support, and prayers," their note concluded. "We are so grateful for this community and the opportunities it has provided the James Family to become whole again."
In late May, Jackie was rushed to the hospital just one week before she was due to give birth to her first baby. Her family shared at the time that her aneurysm rupture caused her to undergo "five separate brain procedures."
"Jackie is expected to remain in the ICU for weeks and will continue to be hospitalized for months," her family stated on her GoFundMe page at the time. "The baby girl remained in the NICU after 12 days due to the traumatic events of her birth."
A little more than one month later, Jackie's family shared she was awake and had been reunited with her daughter, noting that they were "beyond thrilled to share that your loving prayers have been working."
"The doctors have been pleased upon her latest tests, numbers, and evaluations," their July 2 update posted to her Instagram page continued, "noting that Jackie is performing above expectations at this stage of her recovery and is progressing more with every passing day."
As Jackie's family explained, though she's "making wonderful strides," she has "an incredibly long road to recovery ahead of her." However, her newborn continues to serve as an inspiration.
"Jackie & Austin's baby girl is a constant source of light for the entire family and continues to grow into a happy, healthy, and animated little angel," the family's update noted. "Jackie has also recently been reunited with her baby, and spends a great deal of each day with her entire family while in the hospital."