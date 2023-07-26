Tori Kelly's Husband André Murillo Gives Update on Her Health Scare

Watch : Singer Tori Kelly Hospitalized After Collapsing

Tori Kelly is putting her health first.

Three days after the "Should've Been Us" singer was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital for blood clots, her husband is speaking out about her medical emergency.

"Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger," André Murillo wrote on Instagram Story July 26. "Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers."

He added, "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"

According to TMZ, citing sources close to Kelly, the 30-year-old collapsed on July 23 while out to dinner with friends, who then rushed her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. While under medical supervision, the outlet noted, doctors discovered clots in Kelly's legs and lungs.

Just hours before her medical emergency, the American Idol alum—who has been gearing up for the release of her new EP tori—posted a message to her Instagram Story. "Happy sunday!!" she captioned a photo of her Nike sneakers. "jesus loves you so much."