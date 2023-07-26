Tori Kelly's Husband André Murillo Gives Update on Her Health Scare

Tori Kelly is putting her health first.
Three days after the "Should've Been Us" singer was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital for blood clots, her husband is speaking out about her medical emergency.
"Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger," André Murillo wrote on Instagram Story July 26. "Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers."
He added, "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"
According to TMZ, citing sources close to Kelly, the 30-year-old collapsed on July 23 while out to dinner with friends, who then rushed her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. While under medical supervision, the outlet noted, doctors discovered clots in Kelly's legs and lungs.
Just hours before her medical emergency, the American Idol alum—who has been gearing up for the release of her new EP tori—posted a message to her Instagram Story. "Happy sunday!!" she captioned a photo of her Nike sneakers. "jesus loves you so much."
That same day, Kelly's husband shared a photo of the L.A. skyline from what appeared to be a rooftop in the downtown area. Following reports of Kelly's hospitalization, Murillo returned to social media late July 24 without directly addressing his wife's medical scare, instead he posted her and Justin Bieber's song "Where Do I Fit In" on his Instagram Story.
E! News has reach out to Kelly's rep for additional comment.
Kelly and Murillo—a former pro basketball player—tied the knot in May 2018, about two years after they first started dating and seven months after he proposed.
"Thank you to everyone who made this the most magical day ever," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram after the nuptials. "i'm floating. brb."
While Murillo posted on his own Instagram account at the time, "For better or for worse, In sickness and in health, To love and to cherish, Till death do us part."
In March, ahead of the couple's fifth wedding anniversary, Kelly couldn't help but gush over her husband.
"I'm so happy, he's the best," she told Access Hollywood at the time. "He's so supportive and excited for all the new things. We're having a good time."
Kelly also reflected on her wedding day, revealing she did not sing at their ceremony. "To me it just felt like not the vibe," she said with a laugh. "I don't know why, I was like, 'I don't want to sing at my own wedding, it feels weird.' No hate to anybody who's done that but I was like, I don't wanna think about music stuff right now, I just want to focus on us."
But when Kelly does perform, she knows she has the support of her biggest fan: Murillo.
"He's been seen at award shows...he's so tall, so you can spot him from anywhere in the room...and he's the only one standing up," she shared. "He's the best, he just get so into it. He just gets excited, I love it."