Carlee Russell’s Ex-Boyfriend Reacts After She Admits Kidnapping Was a Hoax

Watch : Carlee Russell Admits Kidnapping Was a Hoax, via Attorney

Carlee Russell's ex Thomar Latrell Simmons is speaking out about the "dishonesty" surrounding her disappearance.

Just hours after an attorney for the Alabama resident released a statement admitting that the ordeal was a hoax, Simmons shared his thoughts on the matter, saying that Russell's actions created "hurt." His latest statement comes just days after he came to Russell's defense publicly, issuing a plea on cyberbullying.

"I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell," he said a statement shared to Instagram July 25. "Myself and my family's nature was to react in love, and genuine concern. We are disgusted from the outcome of this entire situation. I strongly feel exactly like you all, blindsided with Carlee's actions."

Though Simmons noted that it's "still an ongoing investigation," he added that with "all the recent information and with Russell's confession, "now we gain closure with this situation."

He concluded his note with a message of gratitude, thanking those who aided in helping with the search for their "unwavering support."

"The severity in this matter has not been overlooked," Simmons wrote, "and I deeply respect the genuine support shared during this situation."