Gigi Hadid Shows Subtle Support to Ex Zayn Malik as He Returns to Music

Gigi Hadid's support for her ex is still going strong.

The supermodel recently showed love to her former partner Zayn Malik, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Khai, by liking an Instagram photo of him in front of a piano.

In the July 24 snapshot, which the One Direction alum did not caption, the singer is seen shirtless with his back facing the camera, showing off a massive tattoo of a building down his spine.

The photo left fans wondering if Zayn was preparing to release more music soon given the July 21 release of "Love Like This," his first solo track in two years. As one fan teased, "c'mon, we need a full album."

A day before the song's release, Zayn took to Instagram to pen a sweet message to his fans, writing, "thanks for all the love!! without you, none of this is possible, can't tell you all how happy and grateful i am. peace and love."