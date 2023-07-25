Gigi Hadid Shows Subtle Support to Ex Zayn Malik as He Returns to Music

Gigi Hadid's support for her ex is still going strong.
The supermodel recently showed love to her former partner Zayn Malik, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Khai, by liking an Instagram photo of him in front of a piano.
In the July 24 snapshot, which the One Direction alum did not caption, the singer is seen shirtless with his back facing the camera, showing off a massive tattoo of a building down his spine.
The photo left fans wondering if Zayn was preparing to release more music soon given the July 21 release of "Love Like This," his first solo track in two years. As one fan teased, "c'mon, we need a full album."
A day before the song's release, Zayn took to Instagram to pen a sweet message to his fans, writing, "thanks for all the love!! without you, none of this is possible, can't tell you all how happy and grateful i am. peace and love."
In addition to creating music, Zayn is also opening himself up to the public after laying low for the past couple of years. Earlier this month, the "Dusk Till Dawn" artist sat down for a rare appearance on Call Her Daddy, his first interview in six years.
"I feel like we were so overexposed in the band," Zayn, who left One Direction in 2015, said on the podcast. "That's why I took the time that I have to, like, not even necessarily do interviews."
However, he credited Khai for inspiring him to make the change.
"Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her," he said. "That's why I'm even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'My dad's doing this.'"
And when it comes to co-parenting with Gigi—who he split from in 2021—Zayn said the exes have a "really good" dynamic.
"I'm super full on, hands on with my child every chance I can be," he added. "If I could get 60 percent, I would have it."
For more sweet moments with Gigi, Zayn and Khai, keep scrolling.