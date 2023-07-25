Pete Davidson Gets Community Service Time for Reckless Driving Charge

Pete Davidson is facing consequences in connection to a March car crash.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney ordered Davidson to complete 50 hours of community service after being charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.
The community service will be completed in tandem to an 18-month diversion program, which includes educational visits to a hospital and morgue, the District Attorney's Office told E! News in a statement on July 24. In addition, the Saturday Night Live alum was also ordered to 12 hours of traffic school, pay restitution and "obey all laws."
Davidson can follow through with the court orders in New York, where he lives. Per the District Attorney's Office, Davidson's legal counsel has noted that the 29-year-old would likely complete his community services hours with the New York Fire Department, where his father Scott worked before tragically passing during the 9/11 attacks.
In response, the New York City Fire Department told People, "As the son of a 9/11 hero, we would be happy to provide Mr. Davidson an opportunity to do his required community service."
E! News has reached out to Davidson's rep for comment and has not heard back.
Davidson was involved in a single-vehicle crash in The Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills on March 4. "His car collided with a fire hydrant causing property damage," Lieutenant Chris Coulter of the Beverly Hills Police Department told E! News that month. "No one was injured, and no one was arrested."
The Bupkis actor was with his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders at the time of the crash, according to TMZ, citing law enforcement. At the time, the couple had just gotten back from their vacation in Hawaii.
Davidson was charged in connection to the crash in June. "We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," the District Attorney's Office told E! News in a statement. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision."
Citing an increase in traffic-related deaths, the office added, "This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."