Pete Davidson Gets Community Service Time for Reckless Driving Charge

Watch : Pete Davidson Charged With Reckless Driving After Beverly Hills Crash

Pete Davidson is facing consequences in connection to a March car crash.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney ordered Davidson to complete 50 hours of community service after being charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

The community service will be completed in tandem to an 18-month diversion program, which includes educational visits to a hospital and morgue, the District Attorney's Office told E! News in a statement on July 24. In addition, the Saturday Night Live alum was also ordered to 12 hours of traffic school, pay restitution and "obey all laws."

Davidson can follow through with the court orders in New York, where he lives. Per the District Attorney's Office, Davidson's legal counsel has noted that the 29-year-old would likely complete his community services hours with the New York Fire Department, where his father Scott worked before tragically passing during the 9/11 attacks.

In response, the New York City Fire Department told People, "As the son of a 9/11 hero, we would be happy to provide Mr. Davidson an opportunity to do his required community service."