TikToker AJ Clementine Undergoes Vocal Feminization Surgery

AJ Clementine is embracing the latest step in her transition journey.

The social media star shared the results of her vocal feminization surgery, posting a before-and-after look at the transformation on TikTok July 23.

"This is week 5 post op, but apparently 6 weeks is where your voice should go back to a more natural tone," she said in the video. "That's why up until this point, my voice was very high. Some people saying that I sound like Elmo, but now it's sounding much more natural and I'm loving it like every single day it gets better."

The model, who has been socially transitioning since she was 18 years old, also marked the change in her voice with a graph.

"There's still some people that think I sound like a man, but I'm gonna show you the before and after pitch results," the 27-year-old said, sharing a pie chart that broke down her voice pitch. "I admit that my voice before surgery wasn't that bad, but I did have to focus on it and it made me insecure, and it was still 27 percent masculine."