Islanders, Get Your First Look at Ariana Madix on Love Island USA

Babes, Ariana Madix is ready to SURve up some bombshells and shake up the villa.

The Vanderpump Rules star has landed in Fiji for a special guest appearance on the fifth season of Love Island USA, airing on Peacock nightly. Ariana is set to surprise 10 sexy singles during week two of the dating competition.

"I can't believe i'm popping in the @loveislandUSA villa this week!" she wrote on Instagram June 24 alongside a picture of herself at the iconic fire pit. "like.. i am GATHERED around the fire pit! you can watch the fun on @peacock."

The reality star also took to her Instagram Stories to show an island sunset and a pic of herself posing in front of one of Love Island's many neon signs, which read, "My Type on Paper."

Ariana first teased her appearance in her TikTok video earlier this month, in which she mouthed, "This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa," along with by the caption, "Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don't worry, I don't bite #LoveIslandUSA @peacock."