Islanders, Get Your First Look at Ariana Madix on Love Island USA

Babes, Ariana Madix is ready to SURve up some bombshells and shake up the villa.
The Vanderpump Rules star has landed in Fiji for a special guest appearance on the fifth season of Love Island USA, airing on Peacock nightly. Ariana is set to surprise 10 sexy singles during week two of the dating competition.
"I can't believe i'm popping in the @loveislandUSA villa this week!" she wrote on Instagram June 24 alongside a picture of herself at the iconic fire pit. "like.. i am GATHERED around the fire pit! you can watch the fun on @peacock."
The reality star also took to her Instagram Stories to show an island sunset and a pic of herself posing in front of one of Love Island's many neon signs, which read, "My Type on Paper."
Ariana first teased her appearance in her TikTok video earlier this month, in which she mouthed, "This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa," along with by the caption, "Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don't worry, I don't bite #LoveIslandUSA @peacock."
As fans of VPR will surely remember, viewers got a glimpse into Ariana's love for the show when her ex Tom Sandoval—whose months-long affair with their costar Raquel Leviss was revealed in March—criticized her for wanting to binge Love Island for hours on end.
But now, Ariana is hitting the island herself alongside host Sarah Hyland and narrator Iain Stirling.
But Love Island isn't the only competition show on Ariana's horizon. The Bravo star is also joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars this fall. And this reveal also deserved 10s all around.
DWTS judge Derek Hough can be seen in the July 7 Instagram video giving a nod to the Scandoval cheating controversy, as he quipped, "That's right, say 'goodbye' to the drama and 'hello' to the dance floor," before the dance pro and Ariana shouted in unison, "Let's dance!"
Before you see Ariana make her way through the reality TV circuit, scroll down for a refresher on all the things that have happened since season 10 of Vanderpump Rules...
