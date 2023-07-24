Doja Cat Argues With Fans After Dissing Their Kittenz Fandom Name

Watch : Doja Cat Talks "Disrespectful" Britney Spears Comments

Doja Cat's claws are out.

The "Say So" singer didn't hold back when she called out her own fandom over its name, writing on Threads over the weekend, "my fans don't name themselves s--t."

"If you call yourself a 'Kitten' or f--king ‘Kittenz' that means," she continued, as seen in screenshots circulating on social media, "you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."

And when her scathing comment drew ire, Doja Cat doubled down on her stance against the fandom name. After a fan site asked "what should i change my name to since you dont like the term kitten," the 27-year-old replied, "just delete the entire account and rethink everything."

Doja Cat also had some heated words when a fan asked her to reassure the fandom that she still loves them. "I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) As usual you say to your fans," the fan wrote, prompting the Grammy winner to bluntly reply, "i don't though cuz i don't even know y'all."