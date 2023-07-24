Doja Cat Argues With Fans After Dissing Their Kittenz Fandom Name

Doja Cat's claws are out.
The "Say So" singer didn't hold back when she called out her own fandom over its name, writing on Threads over the weekend, "my fans don't name themselves s--t."
"If you call yourself a 'Kitten' or f--king ‘Kittenz' that means," she continued, as seen in screenshots circulating on social media, "you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."
And when her scathing comment drew ire, Doja Cat doubled down on her stance against the fandom name. After a fan site asked "what should i change my name to since you dont like the term kitten," the 27-year-old replied, "just delete the entire account and rethink everything."
Doja Cat also had some heated words when a fan asked her to reassure the fandom that she still loves them. "I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) As usual you say to your fans," the fan wrote, prompting the Grammy winner to bluntly reply, "i don't though cuz i don't even know y'all."
The cat fight went on when a third user pushed back that Doja Cat would "be NOTHING without us" and "be working at a grocery store making songs on f--king garage band."
Her response? "nobody forced you," she wrote, per screenshots. "idk why you're talking to me like you're my mother bitch you sound like a crazy person."
The Doja Cat fandom has used the term "Kittenz" for years. As one fan recently point out, the term stemmed from a 2020 Twitter poll made by the Planet Her rapper asking fans to help coin a fandom name. "Because I don't feel morally right pet-naming you guys and pick one and stick with it," the since-deleted tweet read, per a screenshot shared online. "I see this question floating around too much. What do we wanna be?"
The poll's results showed that 74 percent of voters "Kittens" as the fandom name.
Amid the backlash, Doja Cat has deactivated her Threads account. However, some of her fans believe her tirade against Kittens is a "stunt."
"She's beginning to tease her next single and she KNOWS what's she's doing" one user tweeted July 24. "all the **attention** is on her right now."