I Asked ChatGPT to Name the 10 Best Lipsticks, Here’s My Reaction

When I am pondering a makeup or skincare purchase, I turn to my friends for their opinions. If I don't have someone in my life who has used a product I'm interested in, I turn to reviews. I love reading product testimonials on store pages and watching reviews on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Of course, I appreciate everyone's opinions and application tips. Plus, I also love the visual of seeing how product looks on a real life person, especially with makeup when I'm trying to find a flattering shade my skin tone.
Out of curiosity, I downloaded ChatGPT and typed "Share the 10 best lipsticks." In response, the app shared, "While 'the best' lipsticks can be subjective, here are ten popular and highly recommended picks" without any commentary. The list included a lot of lipsticks I have tried and used on a regular basis along with some others that piqued my interest. Some of the picks included specific shades and other responses were a bit vague and I couldn't determine which specific lipstick the app recommended to me.
My take: this list is an intriguing starting point for shopping, but when it comes down to it, I'm always going to rely on human beings for shopping insights. At this point, nothing beats reading shopper testimonials, browsing through customer photos, and watching tutorials. Thankfully, I am personally familiar with most of the lipsticks recommended by ChatGPT, so let's go through the list.
The Best Lipsticks: Maybelline, Urban Decay, NYX, Revlon, MAC Cosmetics and More
Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
In my experience, Maybelline always comes through with lipsticks. ChatGPT didn't recommend a specific shade, but I am obsessed with the color Amazonian, which is a beautiful terracotta nude. I also love the shade Dancer, which is a warm brick red. These formulas are amazing because they have such a long staying power in my experience. They look great the whole day without the need to reapply. This formula lasts through eating, drinking, and talking.
The Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick has 13,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 73,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Fire & Ice
Don't get me wrong, I love my matte lipsticks, but I'm also here for a glitter-free shine. The Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick has a super comfortable formula and it feels very moisturizing on my lips. The shade Fire & Ice is a stunning coral-red.
These lipsticks have 2,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Ashley Graham recommended this lipstick in the berry and nude shades.
MAC Lipstick Matte in Ruby Woo
I have been wearing MAC lipsticks forever. They feel comfortable on my lips and they last for a long time without drying out my skin. I love the neutral shades, but when I want to go for something more bright and vibrant, I love Ruby Woo. The shade is a very vivid red that looks gorgeous on all skin tones. When I wear this lipstick, I make sure to pair it with the Ruby Woo lip liner because red lipsticks tend to feather and smudge on me when I don't wear lip liner.
Another great thing about MAC's matte lipsticks is that one tube lasts a long time— well over a year in my personal experience.
NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream Lightweight Liquid Lipstick in Cannes
If a matte lipstick and cream formula had a baby, it would be this NYX formula. The formula has a creamy feel and a gorgeous matte finish that's durable without feeling heavy on the lips. The NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream Lightweight Liquid Lipstick is highly pigmented and highly rated with 6,800+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 15,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. ChatGPT specifically recommended the shade Cannes, which is stunning muted mauve color.
Urban Decay Cosmetics Vice Hydrating Lipstick in Backtalk
I'm a sucker for a mauve lipstick. The Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick in the shade Backtalk is a beautiful, mauve/nude with a matte finish. I don't normally expect much pigment from a traditional lipstick, but this formula is super pigmented. It feels incredibly smooth on my lips, which tracks since the formula has aloe vera and avocado oil. This lipstick has 605.8K+ Sephora Loves.
Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick
If you want to make an eco-conscious decision while shopping for lipstick, the Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick is a great choice because it's refillable. After you buy your first lipstick, you can just get a refill instead of purchasing a whole new lipstick. There are 67 shades available, but personally, I adore 100 Nude Look, which has a matte finish. There are four finishes to choose from: satin, matte, velvet, and metal metallic. These lipsticks have 173.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk
It's hard to find a universally flattering lipstick shade, but if I had to give that distinction to one product, it would be the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in the shade Pillow Talk. It's a nude/pink that looks incredibly on everyone, in my opinion. Looking for the perfect everyday lipstick? This is the one.
NARS Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil in Dragon Girl.
This is such a classic product in my book because you can use it as a lipstick and a lip liner. It has a matte finish and medium-to-full coverage that's easy to build. Dragon Girl is a vivid siren red that I can't get enough of. This is a long-lasting formula that you can really count in. The NARS Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil has 431.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Color in Red
ChatGPT recommended "Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Color in Red," but there isn't a "Red" shade. There is a Parisian Red, which is a true yellow red, available at Sephora and Nordstrom. You can get the color Retro Red from Saks Fifth Avenue. Both options are gorgeous, but it's a little unclear which one ChatGPT referenced.
Since I'm unsure of the shade recommendation, let's talk about the formula. This lipstick is all about the hydration from skin-loving ingredients. The hydrating formula delivers a satin finish that you'll fall in love with. The Bobbi Brown Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Colors have 68.3K+ Sephora Loves.
ROUGE COCO FLASH Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour
This is another ChatGPT pick that was a bit unclear to me. The app recommended Chanel Rouge Coco Lipstick and there are a few Chanel lipsticks with the words "Rouge Coco" in the product name. In my opinion, Chanel is always a good purchase, no matter which one you go with. The Chanel ROUGE COCO FLASH Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour delivers major shine, which I love. Another cool thing about these lipsticks is that the top is clear, so you can always know which shade you're reaching for instead of taking the cap off each one.
