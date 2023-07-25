I Asked ChatGPT to Name the 10 Best Lipsticks, Here’s My Reaction

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When I am pondering a makeup or skincare purchase, I turn to my friends for their opinions. If I don't have someone in my life who has used a product I'm interested in, I turn to reviews. I love reading product testimonials on store pages and watching reviews on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Of course, I appreciate everyone's opinions and application tips. Plus, I also love the visual of seeing how product looks on a real life person, especially with makeup when I'm trying to find a flattering shade my skin tone.

Out of curiosity, I downloaded ChatGPT and typed "Share the 10 best lipsticks." In response, the app shared, "While 'the best' lipsticks can be subjective, here are ten popular and highly recommended picks" without any commentary. The list included a lot of lipsticks I have tried and used on a regular basis along with some others that piqued my interest. Some of the picks included specific shades and other responses were a bit vague and I couldn't determine which specific lipstick the app recommended to me.

My take: this list is an intriguing starting point for shopping, but when it comes down to it, I'm always going to rely on human beings for shopping insights. At this point, nothing beats reading shopper testimonials, browsing through customer photos, and watching tutorials. Thankfully, I am personally familiar with most of the lipsticks recommended by ChatGPT, so let's go through the list.