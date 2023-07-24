Tiffany Haddish Shares She Had 8 Miscarriages

Watch : Tiffany Haddish TRICKS Killer Mike Into Fake Charity Event

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her fertility journey.

The comedian recently got candid on experiencing her eighth miscarriage, recalling a conversation she had with a nurse not too long ago.

"Well I'm going to be honest with you," Tiffany recounted her response in an interview with The Washington Post published July 24, "this would be my eighth miscarriage."

The 43-year-old said she decided to keep her experiences with miscarriages mostly private so that the news wouldn't affect how people treated her.

"I've got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won't keep anything in," she continued. "I didn't want people saying: ‘Are you OK? Are you alright?' Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds."

However, this isn't the first time Tiffany has opened up about her fertility struggles.

"I had a lot of miscarriages," she shared Rachel Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast earlier this month. "That has a lot to do with the endometriosis and misdiagnosis and all that stuff."