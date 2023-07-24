Barack and Michelle Obama's Chef Dies While Paddleboarding Near Their Martha's Vineyard Home

The body of a missing paddle boarder has been found near Barack and Michelle Obama's Martha's Vineyard home.
Massachusetts State Police said divers recovered the body from the Edgartown Great Pond, according to a July 24 news release. He was identified as 45-year-old Tafari Campbell of Dumfries, Va.
At the time of his death, Campbell was employed by the Obamas and had been visiting Martha's Vineyard, according to Massachusetts police. Neither the former President nor the First Lady were at the residence at the time of the incident, according to authorities.
The Obamas mourned Campbell's loss in a joint statement, describing the chef as a "beloved part of our family."
"When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House—creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together," their statement read, per NBC News. "In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter."
Upon their departure from the White House in 2017, the Obamas extended an invitation to have Campbell continue to work for them.
"That's why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed," their statement continued. "He's been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he's gone. Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari—especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin—in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man."
The search for Campbell began on the evening of July 23, according to the Vineyard Gazette. Police said a witness saw Campbell struggle on the paddle board before going into the water.
Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers used side-scan sonar from a boat and eventually found Campbell's body about 100 feet from shore under about eight feet of water.
According to authorities, an investigation into the incident is currently underway by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District and Edgartown Police.