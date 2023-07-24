Barack and Michelle Obama's Chef Dies While Paddleboarding Near Their Martha's Vineyard Home

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The body of a missing paddle boarder has been found near Barack and Michelle Obama's Martha's Vineyard home.

Massachusetts State Police said divers recovered the body from the Edgartown Great Pond, according to a July 24 news release. He was identified as 45-year-old Tafari Campbell of Dumfries, Va.

At the time of his death, Campbell was employed by the Obamas and had been visiting Martha's Vineyard, according to Massachusetts police. Neither the former President nor the First Lady were at the residence at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

The Obamas mourned Campbell's loss in a joint statement, describing the chef as a "beloved part of our family."

"When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House—creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together," their statement read, per NBC News. "In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter."