Women's World Cup 2023: Meet the Players Competing for Team USA

Watch : Soccer Star Naomi Girma Dedicates World Cup to Late Katie Meyer

If your biggest goal this summer is to watch more soccer, then this should start you off on the right foot.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is underway in New Zealand and Australia with a newly expanded field of 32 countries competing for the biggest slice possible of a record $150 million purse—which is five times the amount on the table in 2019.

The two-time defending champion U.S. team—whose veteran stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe just last year helped secure equal compensation for the men's and women's national squads—kicked off group play with a solid 3-0 win over Vietnam and next will face the Netherlands on July 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

And if you really want to get your head in the game, take a minute to get better acquainted with this year's roster, 23 players at all stages of their careers, ranging from an 18-year-old phenom just out of high school to seasoned pros looking to add one last gold medal to their already very packed trophy cases before hanging up their cleats for good.