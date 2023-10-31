Travis Barker Reveals Name of His and Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy

Ahead of their baby's arrival, Travis Barker confirmed the name of his and Kourtney Kardashian's son and revealed his due date.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have a Baby Name!

All the small things have led to this moment. 

As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker prepare to welcome their baby boy, the Blink-182 drummer revealed what they plan to name their son: Rocky!

Travis confirmed the news on the latest episode of the One Life One Chance podcast, even sharing the baby's due date has arrived.

"It's either Halloween," he told host Toby Morse, "or like the first week of November."

But while Kourtney and Travis are only just sharing their son's name with the world, they previously hinted back in June that it was already picked out. In fact, when the then-pregnant Poosh founder posted photos from a maternity shoot on Instagram, the Blink 182 drummer commented with a winky face and teased, "I already know his name."

However, Travis later admitted that he was still brainstorming while sharing his top name ideas with daughter Alabama Barker.

"I like Rocky Thirteen," the 47-year-old explained on the July 19 episode of Complex's Goat Talk series. "That's this name that's been going through my head lately." His reasoning? "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he explained. "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

But despite her dad's excitement over the name, Alabama was quick to share her opinions "Even he knows it's bad," she noted of Rocky Thirteen, instead she offered up her own suggestions.  "Audemars, Milan, f--kin' Patek. I also like Cloud—like, something weird."

Instagram

Still, that Travis has had rock and roll on the brain when it comes to naming his and the Kardashians star's newborn should come as no surprise. Kourtney and Travis have channeled his musical background for both their pregnancy announcement—which recreated Blink-182's "All The Small Things" music video—and their sex reveal.

In a video posted on June 24, Kourtney sat in the rocker's lap on a concert-worthy stage set up in the couple's backyard. Travis performed a drum roll before cannons shot out blue confetti, confirming they were adding a baby boy to their blended family.

Instagram

Kourtney is also mom to Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8, with ex-partner Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis also shares Landon Barker, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Prior to sharing their sweet baby news, Kourtney—who wed Travis in May 2022—had gotten candid on multiple occasions about her struggles with fertility. One month before announcing she was pregnant, the reality star shared the couple had decided to stop IVF after it yielded no viable embryos and expressed her outlook on expanding her family.

"We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us," she said in a confessional on The Kardashians in May. "If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen. Being happy is most important, and being a good parent to my kids."

Keep reading to see Kourtney and Travis' sweetest family moments...

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Meet the Kardashian-Barkers

Travis Barker took daughter Alabama Barker, son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya to the premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was joined by her youngest son Reign Disick.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Front Row

Kourtney's oldest son, Mason Disick, tagged along with Alabama and Atiana to Travis and Kourtney's front row outing at the AMIRI fashion show in February 2022.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snapped a silly selfie with  half-sister Atiana annd Kourt and her daughter Penelope Disick during the Kardashians star's May 2022 wedding with Travis.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney took a break from her wedding festivities in to pose for a selfie with Alabama.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

Celebrating Dad

Travis was joined by Kourtney and Landon at GQ's Men of the Year party in November 2022.

Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Boys Club

In honor of Landon's 20th birthday in October 2023, Kourtney shared a throwback photo from 2017 of the then-teenager hanging out with Mason.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

A Fashionable Family

Kourtney and Travis took  Alabama to Tommy Factory's New York Fashion Week show in September 2022.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney struck a pose.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, while Kourtney and matriarch MJ watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday in December 2021, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Landon joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her son Mason for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

