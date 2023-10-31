Travis Barker Reveals Name of His and Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have a Baby Name!

All the small things have led to this moment.

As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker prepare to welcome their baby boy, the Blink-182 drummer revealed what they plan to name their son: Rocky!

Travis confirmed the news on the latest episode of the One Life One Chance podcast, even sharing the baby's due date has arrived.

"It's either Halloween," he told host Toby Morse, "or like the first week of November."

But while Kourtney and Travis are only just sharing their son's name with the world, they previously hinted back in June that it was already picked out. In fact, when the then-pregnant Poosh founder posted photos from a maternity shoot on Instagram, the Blink 182 drummer commented with a winky face and teased, "I already know his name."

However, Travis later admitted that he was still brainstorming while sharing his top name ideas with daughter Alabama Barker.

"I like Rocky Thirteen," the 47-year-old explained on the July 19 episode of Complex's Goat Talk series. "That's this name that's been going through my head lately." His reasoning? "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he explained. "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."