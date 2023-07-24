Watch : Carlee Russell Admits Kidnapping Was a Hoax, via Attorney

Carlee Russell is sharing the truth.

The 26-year-old, whose 49-hour disappearance from an Alabama highway sparked national attention, has admitted she was not actually kidnapped.

The Hoover Police Department said she initially told them she had been kidnapped when they spoke to her following her return on July 15. However, Russell's attorney Emory Anthony provided a statement on her behalf to Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis that clarified her story, which he read at a July 24 press conference.

"There is was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023," the lawyer said. "My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person."

Russell's attorney further said she didn't have "any help" during the incident.

"This was a single act done by herself," Anthony's statement continued. "My client was not with anyone or any hotel with anyone from the time she was missing. My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police department and other agencies as well, [and] to her friends and family."