Joey King Shares Glimpse Inside Her Bachelorette Party—Featuring NSFW Dessert

Joey King is one step closer to having a kissing partner for life.
Five months after getting engaged to fiancé Steven Piet in February, the Bullet Train actress embarked on a bachelorette weekend getaway to Napa Valley, California, to celebrate her upcoming nuptials.
In a carousel of snaps posted to Instagram July 23, Joey donned a white veil and yellow cutout halter-neck dress as she posed for pictures at a winery. The snaps from the outing saw the 23-year-old all over the winery grounds, including with a glass in hand in a wine cellar, on a tour, and outside.
Rounding out the photographs was a cheeky cookie in the shape of bathing shorts—with the outline of a penis iced onto it.
Alongside bride and eggplant emojis, she captioned her bachelorette recap post,"OHHHHHHHH S--T."
And of course her followers loved the iconic cookie, Taylor Lautner jumped into the comment section writing, "Ahhhhhh," with heart eyes and fire emojis before later adding, "JOEY."
As Joey and Steven's upcoming nuptials loom in the near future, the Kissing Booth star got candid on finding her other half.
"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," she wrote on Instagram in March alongside photos from Steven's proposal. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."
She added, "I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."
And it's safe to say Steven, who popped the question after three years of dating The Act star, is just as smitten with his bride-to-be.
"It's unanimous. 10 out of 10 doctors agree you are my favorite person," he wrote on Instagram in 2021. "Happy Birthday, you sweet and beautiful soul. I love you so damn much."