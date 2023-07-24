Joey King Shares Glimpse Inside Her Bachelorette Party—Featuring NSFW Dessert

Watch : Joey King Announces ENGAGEMENT to Steven Piet

Joey King is one step closer to having a kissing partner for life.

Five months after getting engaged to fiancé Steven Piet in February, the Bullet Train actress embarked on a bachelorette weekend getaway to Napa Valley, California, to celebrate her upcoming nuptials.

In a carousel of snaps posted to Instagram July 23, Joey donned a white veil and yellow cutout halter-neck dress as she posed for pictures at a winery. The snaps from the outing saw the 23-year-old all over the winery grounds, including with a glass in hand in a wine cellar, on a tour, and outside.

Rounding out the photographs was a cheeky cookie in the shape of bathing shorts—with the outline of a penis iced onto it.

Alongside bride and eggplant emojis, she captioned her bachelorette recap post,"OHHHHHHHH S--T."

And of course her followers loved the iconic cookie, Taylor Lautner jumped into the comment section writing, "Ahhhhhh," with heart eyes and fire emojis before later adding, "JOEY."