Billie Eilish Mourns Death of Beloved Dog Pepper

Billie Eilish is grieving the loss of her dog Pepper.
The singer, 21, recently announced the passing of her beloved pet in a moving tribute on Instagram.
"Pepper. My life long best friend," she wrote in a July 23 post. "I will see you again someday sweet girl. You made it 15 years you f--king beast. :') I love you. Rest easy mama, I'll miss you forever. This is a really hard day."
Along with the message, Eilish shared a series of snapshots of her and Pepper from over the years. One picture from her childhood days showed the Grammy winner, her parents and her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell smiling with drawn-on black eyes that resembled the spot over Pepper's right eye. Another photo featured a tearful Eilish cuddling with the canine.
"Goodbye my angel," she also wrote on her Instagram Stories. "A girl's best friend. I'll see you again."
After learning of Pepper's passing, several stars took to social media to express their condolences.
"I'm so sorry," Demi Lovato wrote in the comments. Katy Perry and Kate Hudson also dropped heart emojis while Josh Gad noted, "I am so truly sorry."
Eilish wasn't the only one in her family to mourn Pepper's death as her brother shared an emotional tribute of his own.
"Sweet pepper," he wrote on his Instagram Stories, "our dog has, at the ripe old age of 15, transcended her mortal form. A good, good dog who gave our family so much love and was loved by us all in equal measure."
Eilish had spoken about Pepper before. In a 2019 interview on SiriusXM's Alt Nation, the "Bad Guy" artist noted that even though the dog was old, she still considered Pepper her puppy.
"She has the most attitude on planet Earth, swear to God," Eilish said at the time. "She is sassy as hell."