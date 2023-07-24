Billie Eilish Mourns Death of Beloved Dog Pepper

Watch : Billie Eilish Mourns Death of Beloved Dog

Billie Eilish is grieving the loss of her dog Pepper.

The singer, 21, recently announced the passing of her beloved pet in a moving tribute on Instagram.

"Pepper. My life long best friend," she wrote in a July 23 post. "I will see you again someday sweet girl. You made it 15 years you f--king beast. :') I love you. Rest easy mama, I'll miss you forever. This is a really hard day."

Along with the message, Eilish shared a series of snapshots of her and Pepper from over the years. One picture from her childhood days showed the Grammy winner, her parents and her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell smiling with drawn-on black eyes that resembled the spot over Pepper's right eye. Another photo featured a tearful Eilish cuddling with the canine.

"Goodbye my angel," she also wrote on her Instagram Stories. "A girl's best friend. I'll see you again."

After learning of Pepper's passing, several stars took to social media to express their condolences.

"I'm so sorry," Demi Lovato wrote in the comments. Katy Perry and Kate Hudson also dropped heart emojis while Josh Gad noted, "I am so truly sorry."