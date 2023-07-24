Married To Medicine Star Quad Webb's 3-Year-Old Great Niece Drowns In Her Pool

Watch : Shaquil Barrett's Wife Speaks Out After Daughter's Drowning

Quad Webb is mourning the tragic loss of a young family member.

The Married to Medicine star's 3-year-old great niece drowned in Quad's swimming pool on July 7, per a police report obtained by local Atlanta station WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. The station reports that responding officers determined the child to be Aryanna Rice, the daughter of Tamica Webb from Memphis, Tenn.

According to WSB-TV, the police report says firefighters and police in Cobb County responded to a drowning at the reality personality's Marietta home on July 7. When police officers arrived on the scene, firefighters were administering medical aid to the child before they brought her to Scottish Rite Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Officers spoke with two men who were visiting the home that said they were in the pool from around 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. before going inside to order pizza, per the police report obtained by WSB-TV. After spending some time inside, they went downstairs and saw what they believed to be a doll floating in the pool. After realizing it was a child, they pulled her from the pool and called 911.

It is unclear at this time whether Quad was home for the incident.