Married To Medicine Star Quad Webb's 3-Year-Old Great Niece Drowns In Her Pool

Quad Webb is mourning the tragic loss of a young family member.
The Married to Medicine star's 3-year-old great niece drowned in Quad's swimming pool on July 7, per a police report obtained by local Atlanta station WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. The station reports that responding officers determined the child to be Aryanna Rice, the daughter of Tamica Webb from Memphis, Tenn.
According to WSB-TV, the police report says firefighters and police in Cobb County responded to a drowning at the reality personality's Marietta home on July 7. When police officers arrived on the scene, firefighters were administering medical aid to the child before they brought her to Scottish Rite Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Officers spoke with two men who were visiting the home that said they were in the pool from around 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. before going inside to order pizza, per the police report obtained by WSB-TV. After spending some time inside, they went downstairs and saw what they believed to be a doll floating in the pool. After realizing it was a child, they pulled her from the pool and called 911.
It is unclear at this time whether Quad was home for the incident.
In a statement to TMZ, Quad's rep told the outlet, "Quad Webb and family have suffered the loss of two beloved family members, in separate occasions, in just one week. This has been an incredibly challenging experience for the entire family. Your understanding and support are deeply valued."
"In this trying time, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and compassion shown by the public, fans and media," the statement continued. "We kindly request much needed privacy during this period of mourning as Quad is taking time to grieve with her family."
E! News has reached out to local law enforcement and reps for Quad but has yet to hear back.
In June of 2020, Quad clarified her role in Ari's life, after welcoming her into the family in April of that year.
"I want to clarify that baby Ari is not my adopted daughter," she said in a statement to The Daily Dish. "My mom and I are in a supportive role for Ari, and while everyone is elated about the new addition to our family, she has a mother. We are the village here to support baby Ari."
And for Ari's third birthday this year, the 43-year-old posted a sweet tribute, complete with baby photos and more recent images of the little girl.
"Wow, I can't believe my baby is 3 years old today!" she captioned the April 8 post. "I remember you falling to sleep laying on my chest. You absolutely stole my heart from the moment I saw you; Ari you're so special to me and I'm grateful to be apart of your life!"