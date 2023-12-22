Kourtney Kardashian Reveals First Photos of Baby Rocky With Travis Barker

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Top Pregnancy Snacks

More than a month after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together, the couple shared the first glimpse of their baby boy, Rocky Thirteen.

The pair posted a carousel of images to Instagram on Dec. 22, with several photos showing the pair cradling their little one in their arms. In one photo, Kourtney laid on top of Travis' lap, as he carried baby Rocky. The trio twinned in all-black outfits.

One snapshot also showed the Poosh founder breastfeeding her son, while another pic was of the Blink-182 drummer kissing his baby boy.

Rocky was born at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Nov. 1 when the clock struck midnight, according to his birth certificate obtained by E! News.

Their newborn son is the latest addition to the pair's blended family: Kourtney, 44, shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis, 48, is dad to Landon, 19 and Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex Shanna Moakler.