Love Island U.K.'s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Engaged After Welcoming Baby

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are furiously in love.

Case in point: The Love Island U.K. couple is engaged six months after welcoming their first baby together. On July 23, Tommy popped the question with help from his and Molly-Mae's 6-month-old daughter Bambi during a romantic waterfront proposal.

As seen in an Instagram video of the moment, Molly-Mae burst into happy tears when she spots Tommy holding their baby girl in his arms while waiting at a lookout decorated with large flower arrangements and rose petals. After the beauty influencer takes Bambi, Tommy kneels down and asks for her hand in marriage.

"Forever," she captioned the video, alongside with the proposal date "23/07/23."

In a follow-up post, Tommy shared a photo of the newly-engaged pair exchanging a kiss while holding Bambi in their arms. "To my perfect fiancé," the professional boxer wrote on July 24, "forever wouldn't be long enough to call you mine."