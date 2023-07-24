Love Island U.K.'s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Engaged After Welcoming Baby

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are furiously in love.
Case in point: The Love Island U.K. couple is engaged six months after welcoming their first baby together. On July 23, Tommy popped the question with help from his and Molly-Mae's 6-month-old daughter Bambi during a romantic waterfront proposal.
As seen in an Instagram video of the moment, Molly-Mae burst into happy tears when she spots Tommy holding their baby girl in his arms while waiting at a lookout decorated with large flower arrangements and rose petals. After the beauty influencer takes Bambi, Tommy kneels down and asks for her hand in marriage.
"Forever," she captioned the video, alongside with the proposal date "23/07/23."
In a follow-up post, Tommy shared a photo of the newly-engaged pair exchanging a kiss while holding Bambi in their arms. "To my perfect fiancé," the professional boxer wrote on July 24, "forever wouldn't be long enough to call you mine."
The sweet snap showed Molly-Mae clad in a white jumpsuit with what appeared to be a large oval-shaped diamond ring on her wedding ring finger. In a statement to E! News, Jessica Flinn-Allen, an engagement ring specialist and the CEO of jewelry brands Jessica Flinn and Flinn & Steel, estimated the ring to be worth £500,000 (approximately $624,000 U.S.).
The engagement comes exactly six months after Molly-Mae gave birth to Bambi on Jan. 23. "Bringing the most precious gift in the world home," she captioned a Feb. 2 video of herself and Tommy showing their newborn daughter around her cloud-themed nursery. "I cry with happiness every time I watch this video."
Molly-Mae and Tommy first met in 2019 on the fifth season of Love Island U.K. The fan-favorite couple finished second on the dating game show behind winners Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea, who broke up shortly after leaving the villa together.
"We're both really happy," Tommy said of his relationship with Molly-Mae in a Sept. 2019 interview with The Sun. "We're both extremely busy, but there to support each other too. It's amazing. We haven't said a cross word to each other, ever. We don't have arguments. There's no hassle, we're just laid back."
Likewise, Molly-Mae believes she and Tommy are "soulmates."
"My parents love him," she told Cosmopolitan UK in June 2021. We're cringey and mushy, and I like it like that. We know we're going to be together forever."