Oppenheimer Moviegoers Spot Mistake in Cillian Murphy Scene

Watch : Emily Blunt Reveals Cillian Murphy's STRICT Oppenheimer Diet

Oppenheimer is getting a lot of buzz after a red, white and blue mishap.

During the period drama's opening weekend, some moviegoers spotted what appears to be mistake in a 1945-set scene where Cillian Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer stands in a crowd featuring several people waving American flags. The error in question? The number of stars on the flag during that particular year.

"It was good and all," one user tweeted July 21, "but I'll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945."

After all, the American flag featured 48 stars in 1945 as Alaska and Hawaii didn't become states until 1959. And while two extra stars may not seem like a big deal for the movie prop, the user pointed out, "The pattern's different. Staggered rows vs. grid arrangement."

Adding to this flag conundrum is another 1945-set scene from the film featuring an American flag with the correct 48 of stars was being flown behind J. Robert Oppenheimer.