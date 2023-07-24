Amy Schumer Reacts to Barbie Movie After Dropping Out of Earlier Version

Watch : Amy Schumer's REAL Reason for Dropping Out of Barbie Movie

It looks like Barbie has a friend in Amy Schumer.

Days after the Barbie movie hit theaters, the comedian—who was set to play the titular role in an earlier version—shared her thoughts on the film as well as on its fellow box office hit Oppenheimer. And overall, it looks like she's a #Barbenheimer fan.

"Really enjoyed Barbie and Oppenheimer," Schumer wrote on Instagram July 24 before joking about the casting in Christopher Nolan's new picture, "but I think I should have played Emily Blunt's role. Do better Hollywood."

The Inside Amy Schumer star's review may not come as a surprise to fans as she'd previously expressed her excitement to see Barbie.

"I can't wait to see the movie," she said on a June episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I think it looks awesome."

Schumer was cast as Barbie in 2016 for Mattel and Sony Pictures' rendition of the live-action film. But just a few months later in 2017, the actress announced that she was parting ways with the project due to "scheduling conflicts."