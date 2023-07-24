Doja Cat Debuts Her Boldest Hair Transformation Yet With Spider Design

Summer might be in full swing but Doja Cat is in spooky mode. The pop star recently debuted a massive spider design and vibrant purple hair in a new selfie.

When it comes to fearless style, Doja Cat is that woman.

While everyone is in a pink state of mind now that Barbie is in theaters, the "Say So" singer proved she's not one to follow trends after showcasing her bright purple hair. What's more? The Grammy winner didn't just dye her buzzcut, she also debuted a giant black spider design in the back of her head.

Doja's hairstylist Jackie Bieber posted a close-up of the pop star's eccentric look on Instagram, in which the creepy crawler was adorned with silver rhinestones and featured a magenta outline.

The "Get Into It" singer also snapped selfies of her transformation, coordinating her new 'do with a curve-hugging purple dress and graphic eyeliner.

Of course, Doja has never been afraid to experiment with her style over the years. In fact, just last August she chopped off all of her hair, noting she was "obsessed" with her buzzcut.

"I don't like having hair," the 27-year-old said during an Instagram Live on August 4. "I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I've ever been like, 'This is cool.' I just do not like to have hair."

Instagram

Doja explained that her dramatic makeover not only felt freeing but it also made getting ready so much easier.

"I remember feeling so f--king just exhausted with working out," she continued. "Whenever I went to go train—I had a trainer at one point—and I'd be wearing wigs and they would be getting tacky and retack because of the moisture, and then they'd start sliding and peeling off my head when I'd be doing this incredibly strenuous thing."

As she put it, "I just cannot believe it took me this long to be like, 'Shave your f--king head.'"

Instagram

Doja isn't the only celebrity to push the beauty boundaries. Keep scrolling to see all of the jaw-dropping hair transformations in recent months.

Joy Malone/WireImage; Instagram
Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer showed off her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram, debuting bright purple hair and a spooky spider design on the back of her head.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix
Chloë Grace Moretz

The Kick-Ass actress debuted a fresh bob haircut, which she hasn't rocked in quite some time.

Getty Images/Instagram
Katy Perry

The American Idol judge revived her signature style of 2008 and revealed baby bangs in a June 20 Instagram.

Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries actress debuted fringe bangs for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Out-Laws in June.

Instagram
Madonna

The "Vogue" singer debuted an edgy shag haircut on June 11.

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Instagram
JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms alum proved you can be blonde and brunette at the same time with her recent hair change.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum has entered her French girl era, after showing off her new curtain bangs.

Getty Images; Instagram
Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl alum ditched her trademark brown hair and blunt bangs for a sky-high blonde 'do for her upcoming appearance on the '80s-based Apple TV+ series Physical.

Mark Von Holden/WWD via Getty Images, Instagram
Katharine McPhee

The "Over It" artist headed into summer with a shorter cut and new hair color, debuting her blonde bob to Instagram in May 2023.

Instagram
January Jones

The X-Men star kissed her shoulder-length hair goodbye and debuted a pixie cut on May 26.

Pascal Le Segretain, Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images
Emma Stone

While attending the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Italy on May 24, Emma debuted curtain bangs—a style she often rocked in the mid-2010s.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

The Sweet Home Alabama actress debuted wispy fringe bangs in a stunning selfie. 

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder went back to her brunette roots, debuting a new look. As she put it on Instagram, she's a "brunette4lyfe."

Raymond Hall/GC Images; Instagram
Blac Chyna

Amid her ongoing transformation journey, the Rob & Chyna alum debuted a short pixie cut with shaved sides.

Instagram
Camila Cabello

On May 15, the pop star opted for a bold hair color, rocking jet-black hair.

Getty Images; Shutterstock
Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren wowed at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, as she debuted vibrant blue hair.

Getty Images; Backgrid
Blake Lively

Playing Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, the actress was seen with red hair while filming scenes in New York City on May 15, 2023.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

The Star Wars actress debuted her newly shaved head on May 10, writing on Instagram, "Happy without hair!"

Instagram
Mandy Moore

On April 24, the Tangled actress debuted a fresh cut and fringe bangs.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row
Miley Cyrus

The "Flowers" singer unveiled a drastic hair change, going back to her brunette roots, at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Instagram
Charli D'Amelio

The TikTok star debuted a drastic hair change at Coachella 2023, unveiling a blonde bob look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Instagram
Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, debuted blunt bangs in an April 4 Instagram.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Entertainment
Austin Butler

The Elvis star went bald for his role as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two.

Getty Images/Instagram
Cara Delevingne

The actress debuted a long bob on April 3 that's perfect for spring.

Instagram
Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise

"@craphairclub hair is giving me so much joy still," the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise shared on Instagram March 29 along with a photo of her 'do. "Thank you."

Instagram
Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman star showed off her fringe bangs and fresh hair color on March 27.

Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel debuted a pixie haircut in a March 20 Instagram, while also sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots of her photoshoot with Pop magazine.

Instagram / Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen

The star debuted a red hot new 'do in March 2023.

Shutterstock/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney debuted her biggest hair transformation in March 2023.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM, Instagram
Kim Kardashian

After reverting back from blonde to brunette, the SKIMS founder zhuzhed up her signature look with curtain bangs.

