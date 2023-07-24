Doja Cat Debuts Her Boldest Hair Transformation Yet With Spider Design

When it comes to fearless style, Doja Cat is that woman.
While everyone is in a pink state of mind now that Barbie is in theaters, the "Say So" singer proved she's not one to follow trends after showcasing her bright purple hair. What's more? The Grammy winner didn't just dye her buzzcut, she also debuted a giant black spider design in the back of her head.
Doja's hairstylist Jackie Bieber posted a close-up of the pop star's eccentric look on Instagram, in which the creepy crawler was adorned with silver rhinestones and featured a magenta outline.
The "Get Into It" singer also snapped selfies of her transformation, coordinating her new 'do with a curve-hugging purple dress and graphic eyeliner.
Of course, Doja has never been afraid to experiment with her style over the years. In fact, just last August she chopped off all of her hair, noting she was "obsessed" with her buzzcut.
"I don't like having hair," the 27-year-old said during an Instagram Live on August 4. "I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I've ever been like, 'This is cool.' I just do not like to have hair."
Doja explained that her dramatic makeover not only felt freeing but it also made getting ready so much easier.
"I remember feeling so f--king just exhausted with working out," she continued. "Whenever I went to go train—I had a trainer at one point—and I'd be wearing wigs and they would be getting tacky and retack because of the moisture, and then they'd start sliding and peeling off my head when I'd be doing this incredibly strenuous thing."
As she put it, "I just cannot believe it took me this long to be like, 'Shave your f--king head.'"
