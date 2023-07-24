Doja Cat Debuts Her Boldest Hair Transformation Yet With Spider Design

Watch : Met Gala: Doja Cat, Florence Pugh & More SHOCKING Transformations

When it comes to fearless style, Doja Cat is that woman.

While everyone is in a pink state of mind now that Barbie is in theaters, the "Say So" singer proved she's not one to follow trends after showcasing her bright purple hair. What's more? The Grammy winner didn't just dye her buzzcut, she also debuted a giant black spider design in the back of her head.

Doja's hairstylist Jackie Bieber posted a close-up of the pop star's eccentric look on Instagram, in which the creepy crawler was adorned with silver rhinestones and featured a magenta outline.

The "Get Into It" singer also snapped selfies of her transformation, coordinating her new 'do with a curve-hugging purple dress and graphic eyeliner.

Of course, Doja has never been afraid to experiment with her style over the years. In fact, just last August she chopped off all of her hair, noting she was "obsessed" with her buzzcut.