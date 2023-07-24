Restock Alert: The Viral SKIMS Soft Lounge Dress Is Back in New Colors and Styles

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No one knows how to have a viral fashion moment like Kim Kardashian. If you want to "Keep Up With" her sense of style, you need some SKIMS in your life. The SKIMS Soft Lounge Dresses are internet-famous and they're always sold out.
If you want a dress that is as comfortable as pajamas and looks fashionable to wear out in public, the SKIMS Soft Lounge Dress is just what you need. The iconic dress is back in stock in new colors and styles along with some more favorites from the SKIMS Soft Lounge Collection.
Pamper yourself with cozy, cute options before these essentials sell out... again.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Dresses
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
Elevate your loungewear with a slip dress made from super soft, body-hugging fabric. This dress is available in many versatile colors ranging from bright to neutral. Wear this on its own, under a cardigan, or over a t-shirt. The styling possibilities are endless.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Backless Dress
Get the signature comfort of the SKIMS Lounge Dresses and some added style with this open back look. Turning heads never felt so comfortable.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Keyhole Dress
Who knew a dress this comfortable could be a total showstopper? This keyhole-adorned style is equally cute and comfy. Get one in every color.
SKIMS Soft Lounge off the Shoulder Mini Dress
This dress is mini on the length and maximum on style. The off-the-shoulder neckline give it a little something extra, especially for such a comfy dress.
More SKIMS Soft Lounge Styles
SKIMS Soft Lounge Tank and Soft Lounge Boxer
I am obsessed with these SKIMS tank tops. I always scoop them up whenever SKIMS adds a new colorway. They're so incredibly soft and comfortable. I wear them all year. They're perfect for warm weather and they're great to layer in cooler weather. The boxers are super breathable and comfy for bedtime and lounging around the house.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Cropped T-Shirt
You may think this is your standard t-shirt, but think again. Once you wear one of these, you'll want one in every color. It's just that soft.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Ruched Pant
Sexy meets stretchy with these bootcut pants with ruched details at the front. You can adjust the look to create a variety of looks with modest to skimpy coverage.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Super Cropped Halter Top
This high-neck halter top is made from SKIMS' viral soft fabric. It's supportive, comfy, and a summer staple.
