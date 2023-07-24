Camila Cabello’s NSFW Vacation Photos Will Have You Saying My Oh My

Watch : See Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Hold Hands in NYC

This señorita is in vacation mode.

Camila Cabello recently gave fans quite the glimpse into her trip to Puerto Rico sharing some NSFW snaps on social media. Among the carousel of cheeky photos is a pair featuring the "Havana" singer skinny-dipping in a pool holding onto a tree and smiling back at the camera. In one pic she uses butterfly emojis cover her private areas while the other features a more close up shot of her face.

The vacation photo dump also included a video from behind of the 26-year-old clad in just neon green bikini bottoms pulling on a rope that dumps a bucket of water onto her.

Also in the mix? Sultry beach snaps of Camila donning a fitted black dress walking up from the ocean with an orange sunset behind her as well as a peek at her vacation reads.

She captioned her July 24 Instagram post, "tiene razón, esta bien cabron. te amo PR. ahora back to the studio qué hay un album que terminar," which translates to "He's right, that's good a--hole. love you PR. now back to the studio what's an album to finish," per The Daily Mail.