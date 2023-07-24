MrBeast YouTuber Kris Tyson Comes Out as Transgender

Watch : MrBeast YouTuber Chris Tyson Undergoes Hormone Replacement Therapy

Kris Tyson is coming out as her truest self.

Just a few months after opening up about starting hormone replacement therapy (HRT) the YouTuber has shared that she is transgender.

"I am a woman! She/her!" Kris—who also updated the spelling of her name from Chris—happily told YouTuber Anthony Padilla in a video released July 21. "I've never said that publicly, but I've been fully confident in that decision for over a year now."

The 27-year-old also reflected on her gender identity journey, explaining what her headspace was like in April when she first shared that she'd begun HRT—which is a hormone therapy that can help gender non-conforming or transgender people achieve a more "traditional" masculine or feminine appearance—a few months prior.

"I wasn't quite sure exactly who I was yet," Kris, who wrote in her Twitter bio at the time that she responded to all pronouns, told Anthony, "but I knew I was not cisgender. So I needed the freedom to be able to express myself and be able to figure out who I was. So for a while, I was trying gender fluid. I was like, ‘What is making me feel like I'm bi-gender? What is tying me to this masculinity?'"

And she shared that after working with a therapist, Kris realized a lot of it was tied to her public identity as someone who frequently appeared in childhood friend Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson's YouTube videos.