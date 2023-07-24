See Sister Wives Star Tony Padron's Transformation After Losing Nearly 100 Pounds

Sister Wives' Tony Padron offered insight into his weight loss journey, revealing he was "worried and anxious" at first. But 10 months later, he's since shed 100 pounds.

By Alyssa Morin Jul 24, 2023 5:32 PMTags
Reality TVHealthWeight LossSister WivesHealthyBodyLivingE! Insider
Watch: MrBeast Shares His Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation

Sister Wives' Antonio "Tony" Padron is proudly showing off his new look.

The reality TV star—who is married to TLC's Mykelti Padron, recently shared insight into his weight loss journey.

"Long-term consistency is the only way to true weight loss," he wrote in a July 23 Instagram, alongside photos of his transformation. "I remember at the beginning actually being worried and anxious about weighing myself. Worried that I wouldn't see any budge in weight difference. Worried that I would see too much progress and stop my new habits."

However, tracking his progress over the last 10 months has helped him stay motivated—and drop 100 pounds.

"I logged every time I stepped on the scale and made a graph of it," he explained. "It's not a dramatic drop. Just a gradual slope downwards. Through making these long-term habits I've been able to sustain a healthier lifestyle. Taking the right supplements and keeping that gym life."

photos
Love Lives of Sister Wives Stars

Today, he's at 226 pounds, noting he was at 320 back in September.

Instagram

And he isn't the only one to kick his fitness into high gear. Earlier this month, Mykelti—whose parents are Christine Brown and Kody Brown—opened up about the progress she's made since focusing on her health. 

It was time to get healthy," she shared on Instagram. "We wanted something sustainable not just quick weight loss, but something that would last and keep us healthy in the long term. It's been a great journey that we're still working on every day to keep our bodies moving in the right direction."

Instagram

Now, keep reading to get some workout inspiration from your favorite stars.

Instagram
Kate Hudson

"I always move, even for a few minutes each day. Sometimes I'll go into a room, turn up the music and just dance. It's a great way to let loose and feel great."

Instagram
Lana Condor

"Honestly, my favorite way to break a sweat right now is playing VR. We got a virtual reality headset right as everything was shutting down and it's been AMAZING during quarantine. There are so many games that make you work up a sweat and it's so awesome. I am genuinely so sore after I play."

Instagram
Padma Lakshmi

"Under normal circumstances it's going to the gym, but right now I'm taking online classes with my Pilates instructor Britni Lariviere (@CarrotsandPlanks). I'm also trying to jump rope—2,000 strokes each day."

Instagram
JoAnna Garcia Swisher

"Family bike rides are big for us right now and I always try to carve out thirty minutes for pilates with Andrea Rodgers and foam rolling with Lauren Roxburgh."

Instagram
Janel Parrish

"Running and listening to music. The best outlet I've found these last few months being stuck in the house! I feel so great and pumped up after."

Instagram
Dascha Polanco

"My favorite way to break a sweat is mix of sex, PRx Performance, hiking, biking."

Instagram
Brooke Burke

"By connecting with my audience and motivating them through my Brooke Burke Body fitness app! I've been live streaming on the app as well as on my Instagram since the beginning of quarantine in an effort to make fitness fun and innovative. I especially love walking my viewers through total body cardio parties, which is when I crank up the music, let them find their rhythm and let the booty burn. Cardio kicks up your heart rate, so if you're not sweating, you're not working out hard enough!"

Instagram
Whitney Port

"I have been doing a lot of Sculpt, Cardio Boxing and Yoga Classes on the obé Fitness App and virtual classes with Pilates By Amanda. If I don't have a lot of time, I will do Lauren Gores' express workouts on her Instagram."

Instagram
Maggie Q

"During lockdown it's yoga under my own direction. I can go onto so many different tangents and by the time I am done it is often two hours."

Instagram
Merle Dandridge

"My trainer, Amoila Cesar, gets lots of results out of me by appealing to my 'no quit,' competitive side. He yells and I love it. During quarantine, I got my fix by doing his 6 Weeks of THE WORK on Beachbody on Demand. I also love a rigorous barre class and need daily yoga."

Instagram
Dorit Kemsley

"Doing something active with the kids. It's always different but recently it's been dancing or playing some kind of sport."

Instagram
Rachel Naomi Hilson

"I've been doing a lot of dancing in my apartment. I'll turn on some music and just go. Sometimes it's more structured, sometimes it's interpretive, sometimes I twerk. Also hiking!"

Instagram
Paige DeSorbo

"My go-to work out is P.Volve, I've gone to their classes for years and now I stream them at home. I try and workout at least 3 to 4 times a week even if its for only 30 minutes. Its all about strengthening and elongating your muscles. It's my favorite!"

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!