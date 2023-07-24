See Sister Wives Star Tony Padron's Transformation After Losing Nearly 100 Pounds

Watch : MrBeast Shares His Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation

Sister Wives' Antonio "Tony" Padron is proudly showing off his new look.

The reality TV star—who is married to TLC's Mykelti Padron, recently shared insight into his weight loss journey.

"Long-term consistency is the only way to true weight loss," he wrote in a July 23 Instagram, alongside photos of his transformation. "I remember at the beginning actually being worried and anxious about weighing myself. Worried that I wouldn't see any budge in weight difference. Worried that I would see too much progress and stop my new habits."

However, tracking his progress over the last 10 months has helped him stay motivated—and drop 100 pounds.

"I logged every time I stepped on the scale and made a graph of it," he explained. "It's not a dramatic drop. Just a gradual slope downwards. Through making these long-term habits I've been able to sustain a healthier lifestyle. Taking the right supplements and keeping that gym life."