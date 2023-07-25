Shop Summer Essentials at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 for Sandals, Sunglasses, Shorts & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It may be nearing the end of July, but we are still in the height of summer right now. And if you're in the mood to do some online shopping today, this couldn't be a better time to score some deals on all your summer essentials. So many retailers are having huge sales events, just like Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale where you can shop discounts on tons of top brands for anything from fashion to beauty to home up until August 7th.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has a great selection of summer must-haves that include shorts, sunglasses, sandals, dresses, sunscreen, hats, and bags so you can beat the heat and have the coolest summer ever. You can shop brands like Quay Australia, Spanx, Madewell, Free People, OluKai, Supergoop!, St. Tropez, Birkenstock, Good American, Billabong, Teva, and more.
Read on for the best deals you can score on summer essentials at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale this year before the season ends.
Billabong Sunday Floral Maxi Slipdress
If there is one brand to buy a sundress from, it's Billabong because they know a thing or two about summer and beach fashion. This floral maxi dress is made out of a super lightweight material and has a flattering surplice V-neck.
Madewell Lightspun Tiered Button Front Midi Dress
This is a great casual summer dress from Madewell with its soft cotton gauze material and the relaxed midi style which is perfect for those hot days when you just want to wear something loose and breathable.
Outdoor Voices Cross Back Tennis Minidress
Outdoor Voices has some of the best stylish workout clothing just like this tennis dress. It's made with a smooth nylon and spandex blend that's quick-drying and flexible. This dress is great for those hot summer days when you want something that can handle the sweat.
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
This is Birkenstock's first time at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so make sure to grab a pair while you can. Get this sandal for a comfy foot and a stylish summer look.
Dirty Laundry Plays Knit Platform Sandal
Dirty Laundry has so many great shoes on sale at Nordstrom like this platform sandal that would be a fun statement shoe for a summer outfit with the colorful knit straps.
OluKai Pioe Flip Flop
OluKai has great footwear options for the days at the beach or pool. The material of these flip flops is water resistant and has a good tread pattern at the bottom for traction so you can walk around with ease.
Teva Universal Sandal
Teva has got your back with comfy and cute footwear. This Teva platform sandal is lightweight and durable, and has a "universal" look that can work for so many different occasions.
Supergoop! Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set
Protect yourself from the hot summer sun this season with this deal on a Supergoop! sunscreen set. Supergoop! sunscreen is lightweight and moisturizing. In this set, you get one tube of the Play SPF 50 sunscreen and two different sized tubes of the Unseen SPF 40 sunscreen.
Cult Gaia The Gaia's Ark Mini Top Handle Bag
Grab the famous Cult Gaia handbag but in two vibrant summer colors to add to your favorite going-out ensemble.
Herschel Supply Co. Alexander Zip Tote
A big tote bag is a must if you are doing any sort of beach trips or quick weekend getaways this summer. This Herschel bag is made of a durable, recycled material and has a large capacity and a water-sealed closure. Plus, this tote comes in three bright summer colors.
Free People Backseat Glamour Maxi Skirt
This fun and flowy maxi skirt from Free People is exactly what you need in your summer wardrobe. Maxi skirts are the thing right now, and what better chance to hop on the trend than getting this one on sale.
Good American Good Legs Crop Mini Bootcut Jeans
White jeans are your best bet if you want to wear pants this summer because it brightens up your outfit. Luckily, Good American is best known for their quality and size inclusive jeans, and they have a stretchy pair with a flattering bootcut on sale right now.
Free People Way Home Skort
You've seen the Free People Way Home shorts everywhere, but did you know they also have a skort option? You can get that trending smocked waistband with a cute skirt that has built in shorts for ultimate comfort and confidence as you go about your day.
SPANX 4-Inch Stretch Twill Shorts
These pull-on twill shorts from Spanx have a ton of stretch and Spanx's signature tummy panel which makes them comfy and easy to wear in the heat.
Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas
Get this knit pajama shorts set with soft and breathable material that's perfect for warm summer nights. You can get this mens-inspired button up matching set in ten colors.
Halogen Raw Edge Tank
You always have to have a trusty tank top during the season. This tank from Halogen has a little bit more of a formal look than a classic tank, but it's still super lightweight and flowy.
Quay Australia High Key 51mm Aviator Sunglasses
Of course, summer isn't summer without a good pair of sunglasses. Quay Australia is known for their high quality and affordable shades just like these rose gold aviators.
Prada 54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
There are so many sunglasses from top brands that you can score big deals on like this cat-eye pair from Prada.
BaubleBar Set of 3 Bracelets
Don't forget to grab some summer accessories like these cute bracelets from BaubleBar.
Eric Javits Sunshade Straw Fedora Hat
You need a good sun hat to protect your face when you're out lounging by the pool or having a picnic at the beach. This cream straw hat will do exactly that and won't take away from your outfit like some other hats may do.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 dates are:
July 11: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Icon status Nordstrom card members.
July 12: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Ambassador status Nordstrom card members.
July 13: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Influencer status Nordstrom card members.
July 17: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to everyone.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start for everyone?
Everyone can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale online starting at 9:01 p.m. PT on July 16/12:01 a.m. ET on July 17. You can shop in store during regular store hours starting on July 17.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends for everyone at 11:59 p.m. PT on August 6/2:59 a.m. ET on August 7.
Do you need a Nordstrom Card for the Anniversary Sale?
You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to shop the deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. However, early access is granted to Nordy Club members based on their shopping status, so members have first dibs on the best deals before they sell out.
How often is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only happens once a year usually during the middle of the summer. The sale lasts for almost a month for cardholders and just a little over two weeks for regular shoppers. And even thought Nordstrom has a ton of great sales throughout the rest of the year like Black Friday and 4th of July, the Anniversary Sale has exclusive deals you can only get during this special sale event. So don't miss out on these one-of-a-kind deals.
Since you're already shopping at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, here's our breakdown of everything you need to know about this sales event so you can score the best deals.