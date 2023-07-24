Taylor Swift Lets Out the Ultimate LOL While Performing Song About Kanye West Feud

Call it what you want, but this reaction seems all too real.
Taylor Swift fans went crazy when the singer performed "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things"—one of the many tracks off her 2017 album Reputation that seemingly references to her feud with Kanye West—as one of her surprise songs in Seattle on July 22. And when it came to performing the song live, Taylor did not hold back.
After singing the line "'cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do" in the original recording, the pop star lets out an ironic laugh and says the words, "I can't even say it with a straight face." And despite the laugh and line being scripted, fans were quick to notice how genuine and authentic it felt when Taylor performed in Seattle.
The "Anti-Hero" singer even had to take a moment to collect herself while she continued to laugh before going on with the song.
"Her cackle is EVERYthing," one user commented on a TikTok that captured the moment, while another added, "My smile is gonna break my face right now. Just love her."
And in the wake of Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'s release in early July, the moment also had fans expressing their eagerness for her rerecording of Reputation. "This makes me so excited for Reputation TV," wrote one fan, with another adding, "I CANT WAIT FOR REPUTATION TV."
And this isn't the only Eras Tour moment that has had Swfities flipping recently.
On the same day Speak Now (Taylor's Version) released on July 7, Taylor Lautner and Joey King, who both starred in Taylor's new music video for "I Can See You," made a surprise appearance during the Kansas City, Missouri, stop on her Eras Tour. The Twilight alum made a grand appearance by doing a cartwheel and backflip as he made his way onto the stage.
And despite the fact that he and the "Look What You Made Me Do" artist briefly dated in 2009, there is nothing but love between the exes. In fact, Taylor's wife, Tay, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, gushed about the singer on Instagram following the show.
"@taylorswift you are not only one of the most talented people to ever walk this earth (truly don't think there is anything you can't do) but you are also one of THE kindest people," she captioned a July 8 post of the three Taylors posing together. "You welcomed my husband and I into your camp with open arms and the warmest heart. Your passion for your work and genuine love for your fans is something so incredible. I am honored to call you a friend."