Taylor Swift Lets Out the Ultimate LOL While Performing Song About Kanye West Feud

Watch : Taylor Swift Makes History AGAIN: Find Out Why

Call it what you want, but this reaction seems all too real.

Taylor Swift fans went crazy when the singer performed "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things"—one of the many tracks off her 2017 album Reputation that seemingly references to her feud with Kanye West—as one of her surprise songs in Seattle on July 22. And when it came to performing the song live, Taylor did not hold back.

After singing the line "'cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do" in the original recording, the pop star lets out an ironic laugh and says the words, "I can't even say it with a straight face." And despite the laugh and line being scripted, fans were quick to notice how genuine and authentic it felt when Taylor performed in Seattle.

The "Anti-Hero" singer even had to take a moment to collect herself while she continued to laugh before going on with the song.

"Her cackle is EVERYthing," one user commented on a TikTok that captured the moment, while another added, "My smile is gonna break my face right now. Just love her."