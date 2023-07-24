Lisa Rinna Leaves Little to the Imagination in NSFW Message of Self-Love

Watch : Lisa Rinna REACTS to Andy Cohen's RHOBH Claims

Oh, bébé!

Lisa Rinna recently shared a nude selfie to her Instagram Stories, citing Catherine O'Hara's character from the Emmy-winning comedy Schitt's Creek as her inspiration behind her NSFW celebration of self-love.

"Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote alongside the July 23 snap that showed her standing in the buff next to a massage table. "Ok Moira."

Rinna—who added in a few heart emojis over her body—then signed off by adding a "Happy Sunday" GIF.

This isn't the first time the reality star has stripped down to her birthday suit on social media. According to the Daily Mail, she also celebrated her 60th birthday earlier this month by posting a picture of herself sans clothes and writing, "Sesenta." And back in 2020, Rinna posed nude for a Christian Cowan x Le Specs campaign.