Lisa Rinna Leaves Little to the Imagination in NSFW Message of Self-Love

Oh, bébé!
Lisa Rinna recently shared a nude selfie to her Instagram Stories, citing Catherine O'Hara's character from the Emmy-winning comedy Schitt's Creek as her inspiration behind her NSFW celebration of self-love.
"Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote alongside the July 23 snap that showed her standing in the buff next to a massage table. "Ok Moira."
Rinna—who added in a few heart emojis over her body—then signed off by adding a "Happy Sunday" GIF.
This isn't the first time the reality star has stripped down to her birthday suit on social media. According to the Daily Mail, she also celebrated her 60th birthday earlier this month by posting a picture of herself sans clothes and writing, "Sesenta." And back in 2020, Rinna posed nude for a Christian Cowan x Le Specs campaign.
"Obviously, I f--king love attention, and I f--king love to push the boundaries," she told Andy Cohen about the photos during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion. "I mean is that such a hard thing to figure out? I mean, hello."
And ultimately, Rinna—who announced her exit from the Bravo series earlier this year—has expressed how she loves the skin she's in. After the Rinna Beauty mogul deleted and then reshared a naked selfie to Instagram in 2017, she noted she had initially been "scared" to post it but then decided she gave "zero f--ks."
"The female body is so beautiful, every size and every age," she later wrote at the time. "Be proud! #thefemalebodyisbeautiful #allshapesandsizes #loveyourself #loveyourbody."