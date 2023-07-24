Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Spark Romance Rumors With Intimate L.A. Outing

Watch : Are Kim Kardashian & Tom Brady Dating? Here's the Truth…

Time out—are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk dating?

Well, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and the supermodel have at the very least been enjoying each other's company lately. In fact, TMZ reports that Brady—who split with Gisele Bündchen in October—and Shayk spent several days together in Los Angeles.

The outlet even obtained footage of Brady and Shayk taking a drive around the city in his Rolls-Royce, with the NFL alum reaching over to caress Shayk's cheek while stopped at a light.

This intimate sighting comes one month after they both attended Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick's wedding in Sardina.

Following the June nuptials, Page Six even reported that Shayk, 37, made "a beeline" for Brady, 45, at the festivities. However, her rep denied the story at the time, calling the account "totally fictional."

And although the duo has yet to publicly address their current relationship status, both Brady and Shayk, who shares 6-year-old daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper, have been linked to a number of famous faces since their respective splits.