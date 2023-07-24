You'll Bend and Snap for Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe's Latest Twinning Moment

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe, who the Legally Blonde star shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, proved once again that there is a strong family resemblance.

No little lies here: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe are totally twinning in their new selfie. 

What? Like, it's hard? Apparently not for this mother-daughter duo. Because after the Legally Blonde star posted a picture of her and the 23-year-old getting ready for a "perfect summer night" with conservation nonprofit Oceana, fans couldn't help but comment on the family resemblance.

"Literally twins," one follower wrote underneath the July 23 post. Added another, "Who's who?" And a third told Reese that Ava is, "Your mini-me." 

Reese shares Ava as well as son Deacon Phillippe, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and some followers noted they saw more of a father-daughter likeness. 

"She looks like Ryan a lot," one commenter stated. Another agreed, "Ava is a copy of her dad."

Reese also has 10-year-old son Tennessee Toth from her marriage to Jim Toth. The Oscar winner, 47, and the producer, 52, announced their decision to divorce in March after nearly 12 years of marriage.

photos
Reese Witherspoon Through The Years

This isn't the first time Ava and Reese have made fans do a double take.

Instagram

To see more of their twinning moments, keep reading.

Instagram
Summer Vibes

While enjoying a family summer vacation, Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe posed for a selfie and proved just how beautiful their bond is. 

Instagram
Sleigh Bells Ring

The Big Little Lies star joked she "had to beg" Ava to rock matching Draper James holiday sweaters. 

Instagram
Bundled Up

Reese and her mini-me daughter served some fresh winter fashion in January of this year in puffer coats.

Instagram
High Altitude

The two ski bunnies snapped this cute selfie together before hitting the slopes.

Instagram
Back in Black

The two looked like mirror images of one another in black dresses and a red lip in a post on Reese's Instagram in December of last year.

Instagram
Lunch Date

"Lunch with my girl," Reese captioned this cute candid of the two enjoying delicious-looking salads.

Nicholas Hunt/WireImage
Big Little Cuties

Talk about seeing double! The duo hits the red carpet for season two of Reese's show, Big Little Lies, in May 2019.

Instagram
Birthday Wishes

The duo celebrates Reese's 43rd birthday! Ava takes to Instagram to send a sweet message to her momma, saying, "You are such a generous, conscientious, and passionately kind person, and I am so blessed to bear witness to your light and love each and every day!"

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images
Twinning

In October 2018, Reese and her daughter stepped out at a gala in sexy little black dresses and they were totally twinning.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Premiere Partners

Clearly, Phillippe inherited her mom's killer, blonde locks and power stance.

Courtesy Draper James
Smiling Style

Witherspoon enlisted her daughter for Draper James' spring collection in 2018 and if her goal was to make us do a double take it definitely worked.

Instagram
Christmas Cuties

As the duo celebrated Christmas in 2017 they looked cheerful in red.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards
Blondes in Black

We know it's hard, but if you look closely these two look related. Oh wait, that's not right...they look like identical twins!

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE
Little Black Heels

In October 2017, the pair posed for photos in similar, but different ensembles. Notice the wavy locks, peep-toed heels and signature natural makeup looks both ladies rocked.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Red Carpet Ready

If it weren't for the Oscar winner's red lipstick, it would be quite the challenge telling these two apart.

Instagram
Smirking Sisters

It's clear Phillippe inherited her mama's signature grin. 

Instagram
Flower Power

Another day, another sweet mother-daughter snap of the actress and her lookalike daughter.

Instagram
Doing a Double Take

Yup, some genetic wizardy was definitely involved here. 

Instagram
All in the Family

There's no question these two are related, but Phillippe also looks a lot like her dad, Ryan Phillippe, here.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Posing on Point

This mother-daughter duo resemble each other down to their shoe choice. 

Instagram
Mirror Images

Even their side profiles match!

Instagram
Bronzed Beauties

Makeup free and fabulous is something both of these ladies are on a regular basis.

Instagram
Girls' Night

In October 2015, Witherspoon and Phillippe had a fun girls' night and proved once again that they are birds of a feather.

Instagram
Pastel Pals

Everything about this Mother's Day post makes us happy.

Instagram
Ride or Die

If you've ever wanted to see Witherspoon with blue locks then look no further!

Instagram
Mamma & Me

Is it just us, or are we looking at two baby Reeses here?

Instagram
Mommy's Girl

From their piercing blue eyes to their platinum blonde locks, it was clear from day one that Phillippe was her mom's mini me.

