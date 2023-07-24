You'll Bend and Snap for Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe's Latest Twinning Moment

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Addresses Jim Toth Divorce "Speculation"

No little lies here: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe are totally twinning in their new selfie.

What? Like, it's hard? Apparently not for this mother-daughter duo. Because after the Legally Blonde star posted a picture of her and the 23-year-old getting ready for a "perfect summer night" with conservation nonprofit Oceana, fans couldn't help but comment on the family resemblance.

"Literally twins," one follower wrote underneath the July 23 post. Added another, "Who's who?" And a third told Reese that Ava is, "Your mini-me."

Reese shares Ava as well as son Deacon Phillippe, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and some followers noted they saw more of a father-daughter likeness.

"She looks like Ryan a lot," one commenter stated. Another agreed, "Ava is a copy of her dad."

Reese also has 10-year-old son Tennessee Toth from her marriage to Jim Toth. The Oscar winner, 47, and the producer, 52, announced their decision to divorce in March after nearly 12 years of marriage.