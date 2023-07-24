Carlee Russell’s Boyfriend Pleads With People to Stop Bullying Her Amid Disappearance Investigation

Watch : Carlee Russell's Internet Search History: Police Share Findings

Carlee Russell's boyfriend Thomar Latrell Simmons is coming to her defense.



As the investigation surrounding the Alabama resident's mysterious disappearance and return home continues, Simmons has issued a public plea, asking social media users to reserve their commentary on the ordeal.

"The only thing I can say is, I want everyone to stop bullying her," he told The New York Post July 22. "I know what it seems like what she did. Just stop bullying on social media."

Simmons noted that he wants everyone to "think about her mental health" at this time.

"She doesn't deserve that," he continued. "She doesn't. Nobody deserves to be cyberbullied."

Russell vanished on July 13 just minutes after calling both 911 and a family member to report seeing a toddler walking alone on an Alabama highway. The 25-year-old returned home two days later, where she shared a statement to authorities and was subsequently treated at a local hospital.

Police held a press conference amid their investigation on July 19 to publicly share information learned, including internet searches discovered on Russell's phone that they said were "very relevant" to the case.