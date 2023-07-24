This $30 Deal on an $80 Soniclean Electric Toothbrush Will Give You Reasons To Smile

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking for reasons to smile, a new toothbrush might just do the trick. When your teeth look and feel good, you can't help but smile, right? Taking care of your smile is important, but sometimes it can be tough to know when to save and when to splurge. Are those electric toothbrushes with triple-digit price tags really that much better than the rest of them? That's the ultimate question. If you want to invest in a high-quality, reliable toothbrush, but you're struggling to stay in your budget, I have been on the lookout for good deals and sales.
Normally, the Soniclean Pro 5800 Rechargeable Toothbrush would cost $80. However, you can get one along with eight brush heads for just $30 from QVC. The Soniclean toothbrushes are waterproof and they deliver 40,000+ brush strokes per minute. This model is great for standard brushing, teeth whitening, sensitive brush, and a deep clean. These bundles come in four colors.
If you're ready to showcase your pearly whites and get lots of smile compliments, shop this deal before this price disappears.
Soniclean Pro 5800 Rechargeable Toothbrush with 8 Brush Heads
The Soniclean Pro 5800 Toothbrush has 4 cleaning modes: standard, whitening, sensitive, and deep clean. Each bundle comes with eigh brush heads and a charging base. You can choose from purple, white, blue, and teal toothbrushes.
Need some more info before you shop? Here are some rave reviews.
Soniclean PRO 5800 Rechargeable Toothbrush Reviews
A shopper declared, "Dramatic Difference. I've been using my new Soniclean for three weeks. Coffee stains completely gone, teeth are whiter! They feel dentist visit clean throughout the day every day. This is my second Sonic and the improvements run circles around my older model."
Another gushed, "Bright White!! Perfect for all occasions!! Love this so far. Teeth and mouth feel extra clean and fresh. Still trying to figure out.
Someone shared, "Excellent. Love this so much....really makes teeth feel so clean!"
A reviewer said, "The best ever! Even better than that very expensive brand. I will gift and buy this again for myself!!!"
Still shopping? These 19 hacks will make your sweaty commute much more tolerable.