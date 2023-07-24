Don't Miss Black Friday-Level Roku Deals on Smart TVs and Streaming Sticks

Get a $1,155 Roku Smart TV for just $699 and $160 worth of Roku Streaming Sticks for only $55.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 24, 2023 2:36 PMTags
E! Insider Shop, QVC Roku DealsMike Kemp/ Getty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I know that watching TV with someone isn't one of the 5 Love Languages, but it is to me. Whether I'm bonding with someone over a favorite TV show, decompressing after a long day, or binge watching the latest hit, I cherish my TV time. If you feel similarly, you appreciate a good setup at home. Unfortunately, stepping up your television situation can get pretty expensive, unless you are on the hunt for some good deals and sales.

For a limited time, you can get Black Friday-level prices on Roku must-haves from QVC. Score a 70-inch Roku Smart TV for $699, instead of paying $1,155. If you prefer a 50-inch screen, this Roku TV is on sale for $350. If you want to upgrade your entertainment at an amazing price point, get a Roku Express Streaming Stick. You can get two for $55, instead of paying $160. All you need to do is plug it into a TV's HDMI port and you can access all of your favorite apps. 

You deserve to get maximum enjoyment from your free time. Treat yourself to one of these Roku deals and you'll have endless entertainment.

Roku Deals

Roku Express Set of 2 Streaming Sticks with 2 Vouchers

The Roku Express Streaming Stick is a must-have for home and travel. Just plug it into a TV's HDMI port and you can access all of your favorite streaming apps. This set includes 2 streaming sticks, 2 HDMI cables, and 2 vouchers that will give you access to your favorite content.

$160
$55
QVC

JVC 70-Inch Class Select Series DLED Ultra HD RokuSmart TV

This 70-inch smart TV is just what you need to enjoy live and streaming channels.

 

$1,155
$699
QVC

JVC 50-Inch Class 4K Quantum UHD Smart Roku DLED TV

If you prefer a 50-inch screen, check out this $100 Roku TV discount.

$450
$350
QVC

