Beat the Heat With These 19 Hacks To Make a Sweaty Commute Much More Tolerable

If I'm not accompanied by central air conditioning, I'm not happy. Unfortunately, that's out of my control sometimes. That's especially frustrating during the summer heat. I spend so much time trying to make sure I look presentable for work, only to endure a hot, sweaty commute into the city.
If you want to make a sweaty commute much more tolerable, you just need to plan ahead a little bit. Stay cool with this top-rated neck fan or a handheld fan. Prevent your glasses or sunglasses from fogging up with this $8 spray that I love. Stop sweat for seven days with some antiperspirant wipes. Avoid sweaty, stinky feet with this game-changing lotion.
Sweaty Commute Essentials
JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan
This looks like set of headphones, but it's actually a neck fan. If you're carrying a bunch of stuff on your way to work, this is your best bet to help you stay cool. I have been obsessed with this thing for two years and you need one in your life too. It comes in five colors and has 25,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
TriPole Mini Handheld Fan
Don't get me wrong, I love my neck fan, but if I want to prevent sweat on other areas of my body, I need this handheld fan too. This is great to keep my arms, legs, and anything else cool while I'm waiting at the train station. The TriPole Mini Handheld Fan comes in 11 colors and it has 16,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Optix 55 New Anti Fog Spray for Glasses
I don't feel like myself when I leave the house unless I have sunglasses on. However, I get so annoyed when it's hot outside and my glasses get foggy. I've been using this spray since 2020 and I love it. Just put it on your lenses, rub it in, and let it dry for about a minute. It lasts for days. I also use this on blue light glasses. This is a small bottle, but it lasts me for months and I highly recommend it.
Tough Outdoors Cooling Towels
Don't let the heat ruin your day. Get yourself a cooling towel. Wet this and it will stay cool for 2 hours. It also has 50 UPF sun protection. This $9 find has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lume Whole Body Deodorant - Invisible Cream Stick - 72 Hour Odor Control - Aluminum Free, Baking Soda Free, Skin Safe
Sweat happens, unfortunately. If you want to 72-hour odor control, use this under your arms, chest, and any other body part where you may need it. Amazon has this in eight scents. This product has 17,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
"This stuff is magic!!! I have struggled with finding a deodorant that works for me. But this product is incredible!! It has no aluminum, is all natural, and the scent is amazing! It keeps me dry and odor free for 24hrs + and only 1 application. Highly recommend. A little goes a long way… so don't let the price scare you either. You can also buy in bulk on their website to save a few dollars," a shopper gushed.
Lume Whole Body Deodorant - Invisible Cream Tube - 72 Hour Odor Control - Aluminum Free, Baking Soda Free, Skin Safe
If your prefer a cream formula over a stick, try this Lume product. Use this to control odor for 72 hours under your arms, under your chest, and anywhere else on your body. This top-rated, aluminum-free product is available in 7 scents and it has 29,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "The best! I have been using Lume for about 6 months and it's amazing. Use it on my armpits and inner thighs. Before when I used traditional deodorants after a while I wouldn't smell like BO but I smelled a little ripe…especially in a tank top where my pit just rubs against itself. Not with this! I smell like nothing which is exactly what I want!"
Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8 Pack)
When it's so hot out, I have to get my hair out of the way. If you want to put your hair in a ponytail on your way to work, but that's not your intended look for the rest of the day, get these hair ties. They do not leave dents and creases in my hair and they have a secure hold. These Kitsch hair ties come in 6 color combinations and they have 43,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tocess 8 Pack Neutral Big Hair Claw Clips
Make sure you have a claw clip in your bag. When your hair gets super sweaty, but you still want to look presentable and chic, just put it up with one of these. The Tocess hair clips come in sets of 8 and there are many color combinations to choose from. These clips have 26,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Boao 2 Pack Foldable Travel Mirror Hair Brushes
Sometimes, my hair is no match for the heat. That's why I recommend having a foldable brush in your work bag. It's just what you need to groom the hairs that move out of place and it even has a little mirror. These two-brush sets come in five colors and have 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rael Face Mist, Miracle Clear Oil Control Mist - Facial Spray Hydrating Mist, Pore Control for Acne Prone Skin
If you have oily skin and you're trying to get ahead of sweaty and shiny skin, I love this oil control spray. On the days when I don't use it, my face is full of oil before I even get to the office. I spray it on after doing my skincare routine and I've also used it after putting on makeup. It really helps keep the sweat under control and it has become one of my new favorite products.
PleasingCare Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Tissues- 100 Count
I always have blotting sheets on me. After trying dozens of blotting sheets, I decided that I love these the most because they remove sweat, oil, and shine without messing up my makeup. They're an Amazon favorite with 12,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon Oil Absorbing Roller
If you want to get rid of excess oil and sweat, but you prefer a solution that's more eco-friendly than blotting sheets, try this roller. It's reusable and easy to clean. I use this before I put on makeup and throughout the day. I'm not the only one who adores this product. It has 34,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ETUDE Zero Sebum Drying Powder
This powder will make your skin look matte without clumping and caking. You can put this on bare skin and over makeup to stop sweat in its tracks. Use this as your final step when you get ready or for some touch-ups when you're on the go. Amazon shoppers left 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews for the ETUDE Zero Sebum Drying Powder.
Carpe Antiperspirant Foot Lotion
Stop sweaty, smelly feet before the problem arises. Put this lotion on before you go out, let it dry, and you will say goodbye to sweaty, stinky feet. This top-rated lotion has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SweatBlock Clinical Strength DRIBOOST Antiperspirant Wipes- Treat Hyperhidrosis & Excessive Sweating for 7 Days (10 Wipes)
If sweat it a major problem, these antiperspirant wipes provide 7 days of protection against sweat. Just put it on before bed, wash in the morning, and you'll have a sweat-free week. This product has 13,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Eraser Stick
Hot weather can force your makeup to run and smudge. This makeup eraser stick is the easiest way to fix a small smudge without taking off too much makeup. This is also great to have on hand in case you make a mistake while you're getting ready.
e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick
If your makeup fades after your ride into work, this multi stick is just what you need for an easy touch-up. Use it as a blush, eyeshadow, and lipstick. This is the pinnacle of commuter-friendly makeup. The e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick is an affordable find with 24,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
IRON °FLASK Sports Water Bottle
A reliable water bottle is essential for a commute. This one is leak-proof and it keeps water cold for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. It comes in 6 sizes and 30 colors. The IRON °FLASK Sports Water Bottle has 113,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gaiatop USB Desk Fan
If your commute takes a lot out of you, you need this fan for your desk. It's small and portable, yet powerful. It comes in 10 colors and has 12,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
