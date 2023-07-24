Beat the Heat With These 19 Hacks To Make a Sweaty Commute Much More Tolerable

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If I'm not accompanied by central air conditioning, I'm not happy. Unfortunately, that's out of my control sometimes. That's especially frustrating during the summer heat. I spend so much time trying to make sure I look presentable for work, only to endure a hot, sweaty commute into the city.

If you want to make a sweaty commute much more tolerable, you just need to plan ahead a little bit. Stay cool with this top-rated neck fan or a handheld fan. Prevent your glasses or sunglasses from fogging up with this $8 spray that I love. Stop sweat for seven days with some antiperspirant wipes. Avoid sweaty, stinky feet with this game-changing lotion.

Looking for more sweat-free commuting hacks, here are some must-have products you need in your life.