Drake Explains Why He Hasn't Gotten Married—Yet

There shall be no Mrs. Drizzy in the foreseeable future.

Drake expressed skepticism about the idea of marriage in a podcast chat that's gone viral due to its the sardonic back-and-forth between him and the interviewer.

"I don't know, it seems like a thing of like, ancient times or something," the rapper said on the July 20 episode of The Really Good Podcast in an interview conducted with both him and Bobbi Althoff sitting in a bed.

But the Certified Lover Boy album artist, who shares son Adonis Graham, 5, with French artist Sophie Brussaux, is not ruling out the idea of tying the knot.

"I think I will eventually," the 36-year-old said. "You asked me why haven't I gotten married? The truth? I don't know, I don't think I can offer somebody what they'd be looking for right now, just consistency. I think my life, my work, is my priority. So then I wouldn't want to not be able to-"

Bobbi then cut him off, joking, "Sleeping around?"

Drake continued, laughing, "Contribute as a partner."