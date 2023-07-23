Saint West Can't Contain His Excitement During Kim Kardashian's Interview at Lionel Messi's MLS Debut

Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's son Saint West could not have been more excited at his favorite player Lionel Messi's first MLS game.
So when his mom was interviewed on-camera just before the start of the soccer star's first match with Inter Miami July 21, the 7-year-old stole the show.
As seen in a video shared by Major League Soccer, a beaming Saint hung around Kim as she began to speak to an Apple TV reporter, telling her that it was her son that brought her out to the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. match in the first place.
"He's obsessed with soccer," the SKIMS founder said. "And I will do everything for my babies. So I've traveled the world. We do soccer trips and it's not stopping all summer. We're going to different exhibition games."
Saint, the second-eldest of Kim and Kanye's four kids, then began to speak to her near the mic, prompting Kim to tell him to stop. He complied and walked back to his friend.
Kim went on to tell the interviewer that she herself played soccer for "five or six years" as a goalie and center forward when she was younger. "I wasn't bad," she said. "I loved it. So I'm happy that my boy loves it and that we can come and hang out."
Saint then interrupted his mom again to gleefully show her something on his hand before laughing and moving away again. Kim explained to the interviewer, "He has the players' sweat on him."
Following the game, which Inter Miami won 2-1 against Liga MX's Cruz Azul, Kim had shared a video on her Instagram Stories showing Saint and his friend meeting the soccer star, who she said was his favorite, and taking pics with him as he walked by them on the side of the field. She captioned the clip, "Best day of their entire lives."
"Oh my gosh," Kim told the Apple TV interviewer. "They're so excited. That just makes me so excited. I'm happy to be here with Victoria and David and everyone."
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami, hung out with Kim at the game, which the Kardashians star also attended with sister Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson. The two also went out to dinner and clubbing with friends after the match.