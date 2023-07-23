Saint West Can't Contain His Excitement During Kim Kardashian's Interview at Lionel Messi's MLS Debut

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Party in Miami After Messi's Debut

Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's son Saint West could not have been more excited at his favorite player Lionel Messi's first MLS game.

So when his mom was interviewed on-camera just before the start of the soccer star's first match with Inter Miami July 21, the 7-year-old stole the show.

As seen in a video shared by Major League Soccer, a beaming Saint hung around Kim as she began to speak to an Apple TV reporter, telling her that it was her son that brought her out to the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. match in the first place.

"He's obsessed with soccer," the SKIMS founder said. "And I will do everything for my babies. So I've traveled the world. We do soccer trips and it's not stopping all summer. We're going to different exhibition games."

Saint, the second-eldest of Kim and Kanye's four kids, then began to speak to her near the mic, prompting Kim to tell him to stop. He complied and walked back to his friend.