Selena Gomez Celebrates 31st Birthday With Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera and Other Friends

Selena Gomez rang in her 31st birthday in style at a star-studded party.
The Only Murders in the Building star wore a red, strapless Bottega Veneta spring 2023 mini dress with flower petal embellishments, paired with black stiletto sandals to the July 21 event, where she partied with fellow celebs such as Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Saweetie and Karol G. Selena shared a slew of pics from the bash on her Instagram on her birthday on July 22, captioning her post, "31."
Paris, 42, commented, "Happy Birthday beautiful! So much fun celebrating with you last night!"
Selena also celebrated her big day with a private screening of the new Barbie movie, where she and her friends wore fuzzy pink cowboy hats and enjoyed some tasty snacks.
Also on her birthday, Selena shared a message to her fans on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself blowing out candles on a cake adorned with flowers.
"I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we've been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty," she wrote. "Because of YOU we've been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people."
The singer continued, "This is my true passion in life. People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference. I LOVE YOU ALL!"