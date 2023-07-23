Selena Gomez Celebrates 31st Birthday With Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera and Other Friends

Watch : Selena Gomez Confirms Her Relationship Status on TikTok

Selena Gomez rang in her 31st birthday in style at a star-studded party.

The Only Murders in the Building star wore a red, strapless Bottega Veneta spring 2023 mini dress with flower petal embellishments, paired with black stiletto sandals to the July 21 event, where she partied with fellow celebs such as Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Saweetie and Karol G. Selena shared a slew of pics from the bash on her Instagram on her birthday on July 22, captioning her post, "31."

Paris, 42, commented, "Happy Birthday beautiful! So much fun celebrating with you last night!"

Selena also celebrated her big day with a private screening of the new Barbie movie, where she and her friends wore fuzzy pink cowboy hats and enjoyed some tasty snacks.

Also on her birthday, Selena shared a message to her fans on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself blowing out candles on a cake adorned with flowers.