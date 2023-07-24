Fall Fashion Finds You Can Get on Sale Right Now: Sweaters, Scarves, Boots, Denim & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I know, I know. It seems way too early to even be reading the word "fall" right now when we're still in the middle of summer, but like it or not, the changing of the seasons is right around the corner. While all these huge summer sales are going on, it would be a waste to not take advantage of all the great deals on fall fashion finds.
When the temperature starts to cool down and the weather changes from nice and sunny to nice and cloudy, you're going to need a few essentials to keep you warm. Good thing big sales events that are happening right now don't exclusively have summer items—they have tons of deals on fall clothing too! For example, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has so many big deals on things like coats, sweaters, boots, and pants that you're definitely going to need when the fall comes around. Other brands like Madewell, Everlane, J.Crew, and Old Navy also have sales you should check out.
Use your time right now to score discounts on fall items that would otherwise be a pretty hefty investment if you buy it during the season. Trust me, you'll thank yourself later. Read on for our favorite fall fashion finds on sale right now.
Free People Homecoming Plaid Blanket Scarf
Don't forget, fall season is coming up, and this oversized Free People scarf is the perfect accessory to bundle up for the cold weather.
Thread & Supply Plaid Woven Shacket
Take the classic plaid flannel look up a notch with this woven "shacket" at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Madewell Cable Ashmont Cardigan Sweater
Of course, fall is cardigan season. Get this chunky knit fisherman cardigan that will definitely become a staple in your wardrobe this upcoming season.
Athleta Arrival Trench
When the fall season brings its seasonal showers, you need to be prepared. Get this lightweight trench coat from Athleta that also has a cinched drawstring waist so you don't lose your shape in the fabric.
Champion Campus French Terry Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
If you are looking for a chill, comfy look for the fall, you need to get this quarter zip sweatshirt from Champion. It's super cozy, but also moisture-wicking for added comfort.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat
Get this wool blend coat for the cool seasons coming soon from Lauren Ralph Lauren. This coat has a classic mens-wear inspired look that will become a versatile staple piece in your closet for layering. You don't want to miss this seal.
Levi's LEVIS Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
If you've been meaning to get a Levi's denim jacket, now's your chance. You can get this light wash, distressed trucker jacket for only $40 at Nordstrom Rack.
Abercrombie Vegan Leather Shearling Jacket
Get this super chic leather jacket on sale at Abercrombie for more than half off. It's the perfect outerwear to keep yourself warm while also having a flawless outfit.
Steve Madden Haylan Chelsea Boot
What better place to get a long-lasting, high quality pair of shoes than from Steve Madden? These suede booties are the perfect fall shoe.
AllSaints Maeve Knee High Chelsea Boot
There's no such thing as too many pairs of boots. These leather knee-high ones from AllSaints have elastic side panels for a more snug fit and are perfect to wear with a cute plaid skirt.
Levi's Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Who doesn't love a good pair of Levi's? You can get this pair of classic high waisted jeans for $32 off. It is made with a soft cotton blend, but still has limited stretch like other Levi's. You are getting a straight leg jean with a little distressing that will definitely become a staple in your wardrobe.
Everlane The Organic Wide-Leg Pant
If you want an alternative to denim, these wide leg pants fit perfectly into a classic fall aesthetic. These warm mustard yellow pants have a "waist-nipping, butt-boosting, leg-lengthening look" that will definitely make you stand out.
Good American Good Skate High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Good American is known for their high quality and size inclusive denim, and everyone needs a go-to pair of jeans in the fall. These pants from Good American have a fashionable wide leg and looser fit.
UGG Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
UGG is a huge seller at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so make sure to grab a pair for yourself to wear in the upcoming fall and winter seasons. This style of UGG slippers is super trendy right now. They come in six different colors.
Steve Madden Cassady Loafer Mule
Grab a pair of Steve Madden shoes for $30 off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. This pair of loafers come in a mule style with a chain link detail that lets you dress with a classy, professional style while still feeling relaxed. This loafer comes in six colors or patterns.
AllSaints Cleo Balloon Sleeve Top
AllSaints is a great brand to shop luxury items at a lower price point, and you can get even more deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. This elegant wine red top is $80 off and it would make a perfect outfit for a holiday party with the silky balloon sleeves and mock turtle neck.
J.Crew Relaxed Cashmere T-shirt
You can get a lot of J.Crew clothing on sale right now, so you should take advantage of the discounts on their popular cashmere which is great to keep you nice and cozy for the fall. This best-selling cashmere shirt is on sale for $40 off.
Free People Isla Cable Stitch Tunic Sweater
Everyone needs a good cable knit sweater, especially with fall right around the corner. This sweater from Free People is in a tunic style which will have an oversized fit and end around the mid thigh. You can choose from five colors.
If you're looking for more sales to shop today, check our list of the best activewear deals you can score at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.