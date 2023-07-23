Bachelor Nation's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Bachelor Nation Moms Get Real About Motherhood

Another Bachelor baby has arrived!

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, who starred together on Bachelor in Paradise, have welcomed their second child.

"All went well," Raven, 32, wrote on her Instagram Stories July 23, on a video showing her husband holding their new baby.

The couple's newborn was delivered via C-section, as was their eldest child, son Gates, 18 months. Adam witnessed the birth of their new arrival.

"Just finished watching my first C section," the 33-year-old wrote on his Instagram Stories. "Honestly not as bad as I thought it would be! Mom & baby are doing VERY good."

The child was born on Raven's birthday. "Super special sharing a birthday with this baby," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, "but what a full circle moment that my mom also did this on the same day."

The reality star, the runner-up on season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017, and Adam, a Bachelorette season 13 alum, met on the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise later that year. The two got engaged in 2019 and wed in April 2021.