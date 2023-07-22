Retired MLS Goalkeeper Brad Knighton's Daughter Olivia Killed in Boating Accident at Age 11

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Retired soccer player Brad Knighton's family has suffered a tragic loss.

The former New England Revolution goalkeeper's daughter Olivia Knighton died at age 11 in a boating accident near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina July 19.

"There are no words to express the depth of our profound grief and sorry in this moment," read a message posted on Brad's Instagram July 20. "Our family is still in shock at the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful and brilliant daughter, Olivia, to an unfortunate boating accident yesterday. We are all still in disbelief that her bright and pure light was taken away from us so suddenly. Somehow, we will get through this together as a family."

In addition to her dad, who retired from professional soccer in January after 16 years, Olivia is survived by her mother, Britney Knighton, and younger brothers, Owen Knighton, 9, and Brooks Knighton, 5.

"Olivia loved soccer and the Revolution with all of her heart," the message continued. "Our family always felt your support behind us during my career. We will need you and your prayers with us now more than ever. We love you, Olivia. Brad, Britney, Owen, and Brooks Knighton."