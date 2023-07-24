These $24 Pants Have the Sophistication of Trousers and Comfort of Sweatpants

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
When I find clothes that I love, I make sure to get multiple colors. If it works, why question it, right? I also love to talk about the clothes that I adore. I found a pair of pants that's flattering, comfortable, and goes with everything. So, of course, I'm going to tell you all about it. No gatekeeping here, especially for such an affordable find.
The Prettygarden High Waist Belted Paper Bag Pants have the polished look of trousers and the comfort of sweatpants. The high-rise waist and the built-in belt deliver a flattering, and slimming look. And, yes, these pants have pockets, thankfully. This style is only $24.
Once you try them on, you'll end up ordering them again in additional colors. Wear these to work, on a date, and everything in between. They're the perfect "chic without trying" look.
Prettygarden High Waist Belted Paper Bag Pants
These polished pants have a high-rise waist and pockets. They are available in 8 colors with sizes ranging from small to XXL.
Need more information before you shop? Check out these reviews from happy shoppers.
Prettygarden High Waist Belted Paper Bag Pants Reviews
A shopper said, "I love these pants they look so formal yet they're as comfortable as sweatpants. The ribbon belt ties the look together very nicely. The legs are shaped good not too wide and not too thin."
Another shared, "Love the design of these pants, very modern and stylish, fits great, comes to above ankle, can be wore with heels or sandals. Love that they have side pockets."
Someone reviewed, "I'm a full figured woman 16-18 and I was skeptical on purchasing these pants. I'm glad I did!! They are cute and comfy!!! Purchased in a 2X."
A reviewer wrote, "So comfortable! I absolutely love these pants and now want them in every color! They are so comfy, flattering and I love the pockets!"
