These $24 Pants Have the Sophistication of Trousers and Comfort of Sweatpants

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

When I find clothes that I love, I make sure to get multiple colors. If it works, why question it, right? I also love to talk about the clothes that I adore. I found a pair of pants that's flattering, comfortable, and goes with everything. So, of course, I'm going to tell you all about it. No gatekeeping here, especially for such an affordable find.

The Prettygarden High Waist Belted Paper Bag Pants have the polished look of trousers and the comfort of sweatpants. The high-rise waist and the built-in belt deliver a flattering, and slimming look. And, yes, these pants have pockets, thankfully. This style is only $24.

Once you try them on, you'll end up ordering them again in additional colors. Wear these to work, on a date, and everything in between. They're the perfect "chic without trying" look.