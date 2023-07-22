True Thompson and Chicago West Mischievously Pay Tribute to Moms Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson and Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West honored their mothers in an adorable and hilarious way.

Watch: Hear Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Rap at 6am

The Kardashian kids are quite the pranksters.

True Thompson, daughter of Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson, and her cousin Chicago West, whose parents are Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West, paid tribute to their moms in an adorable and mischievous way. On July 21, Khloe shared pics of the 5-year-olds sporting black T-shirts bearing collages of photos of their mothers on Instagram.

The Good American founder captioned her post, "They think this t-shirt thing is funny."

True paired her shirt with black shorts, while Chicago sported pink cargo pants and a pair of matching sunglasses on her head. Both also showcased temporary tattoos. Actress Mindy Kaling commented, "Omg the cuteness."

The girls are part of the Kardashian-Jenner family's "triplets," which also include their other cousin the same age, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster.

Khloe shared the photos of her daughter and Chicago while Kim and Tristan, accompanied by her and Kanye's son Saint West, 7, were in Miami to watch soccer legend Lionel Messi make his MLS debut with Inter Miami.

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

At the team's Leagues Cup opener game against Liga MX's Cruz Azul, Khloe's sister, nephew and ex were joined by a slew of other stars, including LeBron James and Serena Williams. After the match, Kim and Tristan headed out for a night on the town with Miami club owner David Grutman and his wife Isabela Grutman.

See more of the Kardashian kids' cutest moments over the years:

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Tribute to Moms

True Thompson and Chicago West honor their mothers, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, in a mischievous way.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Hugs

True Thompson and Chicago West share a sweet moment.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
A True Dream

Khloe Kardashian's daughter and Rob Kardashian's daughter pose for pics for St. Patrick's Day 2023.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
"Miracle" Family Photo

Khloe Kardashian shared this photo of her daughter True Thompson, plus cousins Penelope Disick, Saint West, North West, Reign Disick, Psalm West and Dream Kardashian in February 2023. She wrote, "This photo was near a miracle to get lol...a handful of other other cousins were off running and playing."

instagram.com/khloekardashian
Double Besties

Penelope DisickNorth WestDream Kardashian and True Thompson appear together in February 2023.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Just Like Dad

Chicago sings her dad Kanye West and XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle with her little brother Psalm West in October 2022...

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Psalm Sings With Chicago

...the song references his and Kim Kardashian's four children, but Chicago and Psalm did not perform those parts.

Instagram
Sleepover Crew

Khloe and True have Dream over for a sleepover in June 2023.

TikTok
Too Cool

Kylie JennerStormi Webster and Kris Jenner lip-synch one of the momager's confessional lines from The Kardashians in an October 2022 TikTok video.

Instagram
"BFFAE"

In August 2022, Kim coined the acronym "best friends forever and ever" to describe True, Chicago and Dream.

Instagram
Camp North

Penelope Disick helps North West celebrate her 9th birthday with a "Camp North"-themed getaway to the wilderness with a group of BFFs.

Instagram
Tiny Dancers

"Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!!" Khloe shared in June 2022. "I am so proud of all four of my girls!"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Meow Mix

The cousins celebrate True Thompson's fourth birthday during a cat-themed bash in April 2022.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
So Grown Up

Penelope and North snap a video during True's birthday party.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Purr-fect Party

Psalm accompanies True while playing with a furry friend.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Fab Foursome

The cousins pal around in a play pen.

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian
Dance Party

True and Dream have an epic dance party to Aqua's '90 hit song "Barbie Girl," which Khloe documented on Instagram.

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian
Encanto Queens

The BFFs also performed and sang along to the massively popular song from Encanto "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian
Bust a Move

Could their dance moves be any cuter?!

Instagram
"250 Million Kisses"

Chicago, True and Stormi give each other hugs and kisses in an adorable pic, shared by Kim on Sept. 1. "250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys!" Kim thanked her fans. "I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies my life would be complete." 

Instagram
Hug Huddle

Chicago, True and Stormi showed off their fashion prowess in stylish outfits as they had a hug huddle on Sept. 1. 

Instagram
BFFs

Chicago looks back at aunt Khloe as she holds hands with True on Aug. 4. 

Instagram
Window Shopping

Dream, Stormi, Chicago and True adorably went window shopping at The Grove on Aug. 4. "Cousins," Khloe captioned with a purple heart emoji.

Instagram
Summer Stands

Reign, Mason, Penelope and North set up a summer lemonade stand also selling custom bracelets on Aug. 1. Even Scott received a custom "Lord" bracelet from "pooshalini" Penelope!

Instagram
Triple Trouble

"The sweetest girls," Khloe Kardashian captioned a precious moment between cousins Dream KardashianTrue Thompson and Chicago West

Instagram
Besties for Life

Former E! star Natalie Halcro's daughter also joins the photo opp. 

Instagram
Say Cheese

Dream, True and Chicago sport matching purple leotards.

Instagram
Girls Run the World

"Are you ready for this cuteness?? I'm not!! #Cousins #Sisters #GirlsRunTheWorld," proud mom (and aunt) Khloe captioned an adorable pic of daughter True and nieces Chicago and Dream.

Instagram
Spring Snapshots

Chicago, True and Dream all gaze in the camera for a pic in May 2021. The trio of cousins seem to be having fun in the sun and enjoying the spring weather!

Instagram
Grinning Girls

Chicago, True and Dream are all smiles and hugs in a too-cute-for-words Instagram pic Khloe shared in May 2021. 

View More Photos From The Kardashian Kids' Cutest Moments
