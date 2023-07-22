True Thompson and Chicago West Mischievously Pay Tribute to Moms Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian

Watch : Hear Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Rap at 6am

The Kardashian kids are quite the pranksters.

True Thompson, daughter of Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson, and her cousin Chicago West, whose parents are Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West, paid tribute to their moms in an adorable and mischievous way. On July 21, Khloe shared pics of the 5-year-olds sporting black T-shirts bearing collages of photos of their mothers on Instagram.

The Good American founder captioned her post, "They think this t-shirt thing is funny."

True paired her shirt with black shorts, while Chicago sported pink cargo pants and a pair of matching sunglasses on her head. Both also showcased temporary tattoos. Actress Mindy Kaling commented, "Omg the cuteness."

The girls are part of the Kardashian-Jenner family's "triplets," which also include their other cousin the same age, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster.

Khloe shared the photos of her daughter and Chicago while Kim and Tristan, accompanied by her and Kanye's son Saint West, 7, were in Miami to watch soccer legend Lionel Messi make his MLS debut with Inter Miami.