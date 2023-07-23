Nordstrom Clear the Rack Last Day to Shop: Jaw-Dropping Deals Including $3 Swimsuits

The final day of Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale is coming in hot with major swimwear discounts.

E! Insider Shop: Nordstrom Rack Swimsuit Deals

The middle of Summer 2023 really came out of nowhere, right? If your summer is full of beach days, pool parties, and barbecues, but you're running out of swimsuit options, there are some great sales you should shop. Why pay full price for swimwear when you don't have to? 

Today is the final day of the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale, which means you can get an EXTRA 25% off styles from the clearance section— no promo code needed. Expand your swimsuit collection with some major deals on bikinis, one-piece suits, and everything in between.

Nordstrom Rack Swimsuit Deals

Rachel Rachel Roy Satin Highlights One Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

All eyes will be on you in this shiny, strappy one-piece swimsuit. It also comes in black. This would also look amazing as bodysuit with your favorite pair of pants or a skirt.

$119
$26
Nordstrom Rack

VYB Solid Shirred Cutout Bralette and Solid Scoop High Leg Pant

You'll love this lilac swimsuit. The top hits all the trends with its shirring details and cut-out. The high-leg bottom is a classic, flattering look that you can mix and match with your favorite swim tops.

$25
$14
Top
$17
$4
Bottom

ASOS Design Crochet Triangle Bikini Top

Crochet is always on trend for summer. You can even wear this as a crop top with your favorite pair of jean shorts.

$19
$11
Nordstrom Rack

La Blanca Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit

This isn't your standard one-piece swimsuit. This one has all of the trends. The ruffles at the neckline, the lace-up detail at the back, and the ruched waist will make you the trendsetter of any pool party. You can also get this suit in olive green and bright blue.

$130
$29
Nordstrom Rack

Next by Athena Saltwater Stripe Sleeveless Malibu One-Piece Swimsuit

Get a next-level flattering look in a rashguard-inspired swimsuit. This is a great option if you love an active beach day— no need to worry about wardrobe malfunctions here. You can even adjust your look with the zipper at the front. 

$116
$38
Nordstrom Rack

Sea Level Keyhole Halter One-Piece Swimsuit

Go for a sleek, fitted look with a one-piece swimsuit with a cut-out. You can also get this style in black.

$125
$44
Nordstrom Rack

Sea Level Stripe Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit

You deserve to be on a boat and whether that happens or not, this striped swimsuit will make you feel like you are. This nautical-inspired, lace-up swimsuit comes in three colors.

$130
$28
Nordstrom Rack

Robin Piccone Roxy Triangle One-Piece Swimsuit

Luxury at the beach? Yes, please. A velvety soft swimsuit delivers next-level sophistication.

$178
$42
Nordstrom Rack

Maaji Oceana Waves Vitta Fixed Triangle Bikini Top and Oceana Waves Splendour High Leg Reversible Bikini Bottoms

This set is basically two swimsuits in one. The top and bottom have a gradient striped pattern on one side and a gorgeous floral print on the other.

$73
$21
Top
$69
$19
Bottom

Tommy Bahama Tropi-Cat Wrap Front One-Piece Swimsuit

Take a walk on the wild side with this chic, leopard print swimsuit.

$95
$49
Nordstrom Rack

La Blanca IG High Neck Midline Swim Top and Shirred Banded Hipster Bikini Bottoms

This bright, cut-out bikini set is a complete and total showstopper. It's available in a range of plus sizes.

$78
$19
Top
$61
$15
Bottom

What is Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack?

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack is one of the most highly-anticipated sales among Nordstrom Rack shoppers. This is an opportunity to get an extra 25% off the Nordstrom Rack clearance section.

When does Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack end?

The last day to shop the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale is on July 22, 2023.

Is Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack in stores or online?

You can shop the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale in retail stores and online.

