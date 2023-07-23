Nordstrom Clear the Rack Last Day to Shop: Jaw-Dropping Deals Including $3 Swimsuits

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The middle of Summer 2023 really came out of nowhere, right? If your summer is full of beach days, pool parties, and barbecues, but you're running out of swimsuit options, there are some great sales you should shop. Why pay full price for swimwear when you don't have to?
Today is the final day of the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale, which means you can get an EXTRA 25% off styles from the clearance section— no promo code needed. Expand your swimsuit collection with some major deals on bikinis, one-piece suits, and everything in between.
Nordstrom Rack Swimsuit Deals
Rachel Rachel Roy Satin Highlights One Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
All eyes will be on you in this shiny, strappy one-piece swimsuit. It also comes in black. This would also look amazing as bodysuit with your favorite pair of pants or a skirt.
ASOS Design Crochet Triangle Bikini Top
Crochet is always on trend for summer. You can even wear this as a crop top with your favorite pair of jean shorts.
La Blanca Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit
This isn't your standard one-piece swimsuit. This one has all of the trends. The ruffles at the neckline, the lace-up detail at the back, and the ruched waist will make you the trendsetter of any pool party. You can also get this suit in olive green and bright blue.
Next by Athena Saltwater Stripe Sleeveless Malibu One-Piece Swimsuit
Get a next-level flattering look in a rashguard-inspired swimsuit. This is a great option if you love an active beach day— no need to worry about wardrobe malfunctions here. You can even adjust your look with the zipper at the front.
Sea Level Keyhole Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
Go for a sleek, fitted look with a one-piece swimsuit with a cut-out. You can also get this style in black.
Sea Level Stripe Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit
You deserve to be on a boat and whether that happens or not, this striped swimsuit will make you feel like you are. This nautical-inspired, lace-up swimsuit comes in three colors.
Robin Piccone Roxy Triangle One-Piece Swimsuit
Luxury at the beach? Yes, please. A velvety soft swimsuit delivers next-level sophistication.
Tommy Bahama Tropi-Cat Wrap Front One-Piece Swimsuit
Take a walk on the wild side with this chic, leopard print swimsuit.
What is Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack?
Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack is one of the most highly-anticipated sales among Nordstrom Rack shoppers. This is an opportunity to get an extra 25% off the Nordstrom Rack clearance section.
When does Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack end?
The last day to shop the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale is on July 22, 2023.
Is Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack in stores or online?
You can shop the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale in retail stores and online.
