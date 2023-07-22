Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Party in Miami After Watching Lionel Messi's MLS Debut

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson joined several celebs at Lionel Messi's first game with Inter Miami, then headed out for a night on the town.

By Corinne Heller Jul 22, 2023 7:52 PMTags
SportsVictoria BeckhamDavid BeckhamKim KardashianHarper BeckhamMiamiTristan ThompsonBecky G
Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares Regret Over Pete Davidson Romance

Tristan and Kim take Miami.

On July 21, Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, her sister Khloe Kardashian's ex and the father of their kids True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 11 months, spent time together in the city. There, they joined several other stars at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to witness Lionel Messi's MLS debut. The soccer icon helped lead his new team Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over Liga MX's Cruz Azul in the inaugural Leagues Cup opener.

Kim, her and ex Kanye West's son Saint West, 7, and Tristan were photographed walking together inside the venue before sitting in the same section with NBA legend LeBron James, tennis icon Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, plus Miami restaurateur and club owner David Grutman and his wife, Isabela Grutman.

Seated in another VIP section were Inter Miami co-owner and retired soccer star David Beckham, wife Victoria Beckham and their youngest kids Cruz Beckham, 18, and Harper Beckham, 12, who later posed for photos with Kim, Saint and the Grutmans.

photos
The Evolution of Kim Kardashian

After the game, the SKIMS founder and Tristan headed out to dinner at the Japanese steakhouse Gekkō, a restaurant co-owned by David and Bad Bunny, who has for months sparked romance rumors with Kendall Jenner. Kim and the NBA star, who have hung out together in the past, and the Grutmans later hit up David's famous nightclub LIV Miami, where DJ Khaled performed. The group shared photos and videos from their night out on Instagram.

See photos of Kim, Tristan and other stars out in Miami:

Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Lionel Messi

The soccer legend makes his MLS debut July 21, 2023, playing his first game with Inter Miami and competing against Liga MX's Cruz Azul in the inaugural Leagues Cup opener. His team won 2-1.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Saint West, Serena Williams & LeBron James

The stars appears at the match.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Cruz Beckham & Harper Beckham

David, the co-owner of Inter Miami, appears with his wife and two youngest kids.

Instagram / David Grutman
Kim Kardashian, Saint West, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Cruz Beckham & Harper Beckham

Kim and her son pose for a pic with David, co-owner of Inter Miami, his wife and two youngest children, plus Miami restauranteur and club owner David Grutman and his wife Isabela Grutman.

Instagram / David Grutman
Kim Kardashian, Becky G & David Grutman

The SKIMS founder poses for a pic with the singer and club owner.

BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

The SKIMS founder and Khloe Kardashian's ex are seen together at the restaurant Gekkō after the match.

BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

The two are all smiles as they exit Gekkō.

BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Ladies first.

Instagram / David Grutman
Kim Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

The two party together with David Grutman and wife Isabela Grutman at David's club LIV Miami.

Instagram / David Grutman
Tristan Thompson

The NBA star parties at LIV Miami.

Trending Stories

1

Bodybuilder Justyn Vicky Dead at 33 After Barbell Falls on His Neck

2

Kim Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Party in Miami After Messi's Debut

3

MTV's Ryan Sheckler Details "Unmanageable" Addiction Amid Teen Stardom

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Bodybuilder Justyn Vicky Dead at 33 After Barbell Falls on His Neck

2

Kim Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Party in Miami After Messi's Debut

3

MTV's Ryan Sheckler Details "Unmanageable" Addiction Amid Teen Stardom

4

Proof Gisele Bündchen’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Vivian Is Her Mini-Me

5

The Story of Rudy Farias: "Brainwashed" at Home, Never Really Missing