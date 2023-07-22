Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Party in Miami After Watching Lionel Messi's MLS Debut

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shares Regret Over Pete Davidson Romance

Tristan and Kim take Miami.

On July 21, Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, her sister Khloe Kardashian's ex and the father of their kids True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 11 months, spent time together in the city. There, they joined several other stars at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to witness Lionel Messi's MLS debut. The soccer icon helped lead his new team Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over Liga MX's Cruz Azul in the inaugural Leagues Cup opener.

Kim, her and ex Kanye West's son Saint West, 7, and Tristan were photographed walking together inside the venue before sitting in the same section with NBA legend LeBron James, tennis icon Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, plus Miami restaurateur and club owner David Grutman and his wife, Isabela Grutman.

Seated in another VIP section were Inter Miami co-owner and retired soccer star David Beckham, wife Victoria Beckham and their youngest kids Cruz Beckham, 18, and Harper Beckham, 12, who later posed for photos with Kim, Saint and the Grutmans.