Parker McCollum Defends Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean Amid Recent Controversies

Watch : Miranda Lambert Stops Concert to Call Out Fans Taking Selfies

Parker McCollum stands with Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean.

The fellow country star has come to the defense of the two following recent controversies. Lambert has come under fire over a viral video showing her pausing a show to reprimand a group of concertgoers for taking a selfie, while Aldean's new song "Try That In A Small Town" has sparked a backlash over its lyrics, which critics allege are filled with racist dog whistles, and its music video, which shows riots and other violent scenes.

"Saw Miranda Lamberts show in Vegas tonight," McCollum tweeted July 21. "Bought a ticket, went in through the front and enjoyed the show as a true fan. Even bought some merch. Absolutely remarkable performance. And an even better person. Deserves nothing but respect."

Lambert has not commented on the controversy.

Two days earlier, McCollum retweeted a video of the singer bringing up a child audience member onstage, which a fan posted to contradict allegations that the singer is "mean" and "doesn't care about her fans."