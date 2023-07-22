Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors About His Health in First Video Message Since Hospitalization

Watch : Jamie Foxx's Daughter Shares Big Update on His Health

Jamie Foxx went to "hell and back" but now he's on the mend.

The Oscar winner—who was hospitalized in April following a health scare—posted his first video message since the medical emergency on July 21, crediting his family for protecting him and shutting down rumors that he's paralyzed.

"First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man, and sent me messages," Foxx began his Instagram post. "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back."

"I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through," he continued. "I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

The 55-year-old then gave a shout-out to his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx for helping him through the journey.

"They saved my life," he said. "To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video."