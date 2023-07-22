Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors About His Health in First Video Message Since Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx went to "hell and back" but now he's on the mend.
The Oscar winner—who was hospitalized in April following a health scare—posted his first video message since the medical emergency on July 21, crediting his family for protecting him and shutting down rumors that he's paralyzed.
"First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man, and sent me messages," Foxx began his Instagram post. "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back."
"I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through," he continued. "I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."
The 55-year-old then gave a shout-out to his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx for helping him through the journey.
"They saved my life," he said. "To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video."
"I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way," he added, "and y'all know they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothing out, they protected me, and that's what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these."
However, the Collateral star noted, "by being quiet" there's been some speculation about his health along the way.
"Some people said I was blind," he said. "But as you can see the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine. I'm not paralyzed, but I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back and I'm able to work."
Foxx later addressed speculation that he's a "clone," which he confirmed is not the case.
And he isn't letting the speculation faze him. In fact, during the final moments of his video message, the Ray actor teared up while thanking his supporters.
"I love everybody and I love all of the love that I got," he said. "If you see me out from now on and every once in a while I just burst into tears, it's just because it's been tough, man. I was sick, man. But now I got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out."
In response to his Instagram post, Foxx received a ton of well-wishes from fans, friends and family, including daughter Corinne who commented, "I love you Dad."
Justin Timberlake also told Foxx, "Love you," while Dwayne Johnson wrote, "I'm gonna bear hug the f--k outta you when I see you again."