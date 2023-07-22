24-Hour Deal: Skechers Washable Sneakers and Free Shipping

Your feet will thank you for these comfortable, supportive sneakers from Skechers.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 22, 2023 1:00 PMTags
A reliable pair of shoes is a wardrobe essential. You deserve comfortable shoes that will give you support throughout a long day. Shoes that are super easy to clean are even better.

The Skechers Slip-ins Washable Mesh Summits Sneakers are supremely comfortable with a memory foam comfort insole and a heel pillow. They give you support and allow you to make smooth strides no matter how much you're walking. They're also machine-washable, which will make your life so much easier. Your sneakers will always be clean and look new.

For 24 hours, you can get a pair for just $70 from QVC. If you're a new QVC shopper, you can save $50 with the promo code NEWQVC50. Looking for more reasons to shop? It's Free Shipping Day at QVC.

Skechers Slip-ins Washable Mesh Summits Sneaker - Smooth Stride

These washable sneakers are available in six colors at QVC.

$85
$70
QVC

