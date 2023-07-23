Not Sure How To Clean Your Dishwasher and Washing Machine? These Pods Will Last a Whole Year

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Are your plates and cups not as clean as they used to be? What about your favorite clothes? That's a frustrating waste of your time. So, what's the solution? You need to clean your dishwasher and laundry machine. Thankfully, that doesn't have to be an arduous task full of scraping and scrubbing.
Make your life easier and get these Active cleaning pods. All you need to do is put one in an empty machine and run your normal cleaning cycle. These pods get rid of odor, build-up, and lime scale— no scrubbing necessary. The dishwasher cleaning pods have 7,800+ five-star Amazon reviews and there's a combo pack with washing machine cleaning pods and dishwasher cleaning pods that has 57,500+ five-star Amazon reviews. Each of these packs comes with a whole year's supply worth of tablets.
Make your chores easier and just get these cleaning pods. They're a top-rated Amazon customer favorite and the Active brand also has pods that will clean your garbage disposal too.
Active Dishwasher Cleaner And Deodorizer Tablets- 24 Pack
Your dishwasher cleans your dishes, but that doesn't mean you can neglect cleaning your dishwasher. These tablets penetrate grime, residue, and build-up. They remove stains, odor, and limescale. Just put one of these pods in an empty dishwasher and run a normal cycle. This pack will last a whole year.
The Active Dishwasher Cleaner And Deodorizer Tablets have 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Must have item! I saw this product on TikTok. I will never want to be without. Bought both for dishwasher and washing machine - they now look brand new."
Active Washing Machine And Dishwasher Cleaning Tablets Bundle- 12 Month Supply
If cleaning your dishwasher reminds you to clean your washing machine, get this two-pack. This is a 12-month supply with pods to clean your dishwasher and washing machine. The pods get rid of odor, limescale, and build-up. Just put one of these pods in an empty machine and run your normal cycle. It's super simple and makes a big difference.
This two-pack has 57,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Shockingly good! They are inexpensive, so how good could they really work? EXTREMELY WELL! So well I almost wish I could go back into denial about how filthy the washer is that was supposed to be making my clothes clean!"
Active Garbage Disposal Cleaner Deodorizer Tablets 24 Pack- 1 Year Supply
A clogged garbage disposal is so annoying. It's also a tough thing to clean... until now. Run a full stream of hot water for one minute. Then, reduce the water flow to a slow trickle and put one of these tablets in the disposal. Run the disposal with water until the foam disappears. These tabs get rid of residue, build-up, and odor. The tabs clean your entire disposal and improve disposal performance.
This garbage disposal has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This company keeps knocking my socks off! Wow! Just completed my first use of these tablets and what a game changer. I was already a fan of the washing machine tablets so I thought I'd give these a go and I am glad I did! Cleaned up my disposal amazingly and it no longer smells! Active is such a class act - every box comes with a handwritten note from the company."
Active Wear Laundry Detergent & Soak- Formulated for Sweat and Workout Clothes (90 Loads)
If you feel like your gym clothes just aren't clean enough after you wash them, step up your laundry game. This product is designed specifically to remove sweat from your activewear. Just add a scoop to your laundry and let the machine run. You'll notice a major difference. For major stains, soak your clothes for 30 minutes before running a laundry cycle.
The Active Wear Laundry Detergent & Soak has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Worked when nothing else would! My husband's gym shirts were smelling sour even after washing multiple times, we tried cleaning the actual washing machine, using vinegar, etc. This product removed the smell after 1 wash. I've also used in on my bras as they get a little funky from sweat. We will definitely be ordering more!"
