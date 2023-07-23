Not Sure How To Clean Your Dishwasher and Washing Machine? These Pods Will Last a Whole Year

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Are your plates and cups not as clean as they used to be? What about your favorite clothes? That's a frustrating waste of your time. So, what's the solution? You need to clean your dishwasher and laundry machine. Thankfully, that doesn't have to be an arduous task full of scraping and scrubbing.

Make your life easier and get these Active cleaning pods. All you need to do is put one in an empty machine and run your normal cleaning cycle. These pods get rid of odor, build-up, and lime scale— no scrubbing necessary. The dishwasher cleaning pods have 7,800+ five-star Amazon reviews and there's a combo pack with washing machine cleaning pods and dishwasher cleaning pods that has 57,500+ five-star Amazon reviews. Each of these packs comes with a whole year's supply worth of tablets.

Make your chores easier and just get these cleaning pods. They're a top-rated Amazon customer favorite and the Active brand also has pods that will clean your garbage disposal too.