Disney Singer CoCo Lee’s Funeral Details Shared

Watch : Disney Star Coco Lee Dead at 48 After Coma

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

CoCo Lee will soon be laid to rest.

The life and legacy of the Disney star, who died by suicide on July 5 at age 48, will be honored by her family and fans at the end of the month, her sister Nancy Lee wrote on Instagram.

"For those who wish to plan ahead, pls note CoCo's funeral services shall take place on 31st July & 1st August 2023 at the Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point," she wrote alongside photos of CoCo's fans. "Public vigil will be held on 31st July btw 6-10pm only. Thank you for your kind attention."

The update comes weeks after Nancy and sister Carol shared that CoCo, who voiced Fa Mulan in the Mandarin dubbed version of the 1998 Disney classic Mulan, had been hospitalized and in a coma following a suicide attempt. They also gave insight into CoCo's years-long battle with depression.