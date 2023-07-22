Disney Singer CoCo Lee’s Funeral Details Shared

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.
CoCo Lee will soon be laid to rest.
The life and legacy of the Disney star, who died by suicide on July 5 at age 48, will be honored by her family and fans at the end of the month, her sister Nancy Lee wrote on Instagram.
"For those who wish to plan ahead, pls note CoCo's funeral services shall take place on 31st July & 1st August 2023 at the Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point," she wrote alongside photos of CoCo's fans. "Public vigil will be held on 31st July btw 6-10pm only. Thank you for your kind attention."
The update comes weeks after Nancy and sister Carol shared that CoCo, who voiced Fa Mulan in the Mandarin dubbed version of the 1998 Disney classic Mulan, had been hospitalized and in a coma following a suicide attempt. They also gave insight into CoCo's years-long battle with depression.
"Although, CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression," Carol and Nancy said in a statement shared to Facebook, per NBC News, "sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her."
Prior to voicing Mulan, CoCo rose to fame during the 1990s and 2000s for her powerhouse vocals and live performances. She made a name for herself in Asia as a mandopop singer and released albums in Mandarin, Cantonese and English.
"Not only did she bring us joy with her songs and dances in the past 29 years," her sister's wrote on Facebook, "she also worked hard to break new ground for Chinese singers in the international music scene and has been doing her utmost to shine for the Chinese."
In a newly published obituary, CoCo's family said her spirit will continue to live on through her music.
"CoCo's passing has left a hole in the hearts of her fans and loved ones, but her legacy will live on through her music and the countless lives she touched during her time on this earth," the family said, per the South China Morning Post. "She will be remembered as a true icon of the music industry, a shining star whose light will never fade."